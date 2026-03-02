The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern over reports that Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital was damaged during the latest bombardment of the Iranian capital.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mr Ghebreyesus said the reports are “extremely worrying,” adding that the WHO is working to verify the incident.

“But it serves as a reminder that all efforts must be taken to prevent health facilities from being caught up in the ongoing conflict,” he wrote.

“Health facilities are protected under international humanitarian law. Health is #NotATarget.”

The latest comments come as the ongoing US/Israel and Iran war intensifies, raising fresh concerns about the impact of the conflict on civilians and health systems across the region.

Rising health risks

On 28 February when the renewed attack on Iran started, Mr Ghebreyesus warned of the “grave risks to people’s health” as the conflict expands across the Middle East.

“The threat of nuclear facilities being impacted is especially worrying. All must be done to reduce any nuclear safety risk, which may affect people in the region,” he wrote. “Peace, as always, is the best medicine.”

In another statement addressing the unfolding crisis, he said he was “deeply troubled” by the situation.

“My heart goes out to the civilians trapped in the crossfire. Regardless of borders, everyone deserves to live without the threat of violence around them. Today, we urge leaders to choose the challenging path of dialogue over the senseless route of destruction. The world is watching and hoping for wisdom to prevail over weapons. Peace is the best medicine.”

Mr Ghebreyesus has repeatedly lamented what he described as a “devastating new norm” of attacks on health workers and facilities in conflicts, warning that such incidents amount to a “healthcare catastrophe” that destroys fragile systems.

The WHO has documented thousands of attacks on healthcare in armed conflicts globally, including in Gaza and Ukraine, noting that they have pushed health systems to the brink of collapse.

In a latest news release on its website, the agency said that, as Ukraine enters its fifth year of full-scale war, the country recorded the highest number of attacks on healthcare in 2025, nearly 20 per cent higher than in 2024.

Since 24 February 2022, WHO has documented at least 2,881 attacks on health workers, facilities, ambulances and medical warehouses in Ukraine.

Similarly, in Sudan, where the conflict reached its 1,000th day in January 2026, WHO said over 20 million people require health assistance. More than one-third of health facilities remain non-functional, and the agency has verified 201 attacks on healthcare since April 2023.

Escalating tensions

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the latest US and Israeli attacks occurred a day after Iran and the US held indirect discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had been working to rebuild its nuclear programme after the US bombing of its nuclear facilities last June during the Israel–Iran war.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Oman, which mediated the talks, told American media that Iran had agreed to several concessions.

However, the diplomatic efforts did not prevent the renewed strikes. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during the escalation.

The Iranian government subsequently declared 40 days of public mourning and announced seven days of public holidays.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a US and Israeli strike on an Iranian girls’ elementary school has risen to 185, according to CNN.

The toll had earlier been reported as 95 and later 118, before increasing as emergency workers cleared debris and identified more victims.