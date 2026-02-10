The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the second edition of the African Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Abuja in 2027.

The 28-member committee was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko, who charged members to deliver what he described as the best African Youth Games ever staged on the continent.

Dikko assured the committee of the commission’s full backing, while also reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to hosting a Games that meets international standards and expectations.

“I congratulate all the LOC members on their appointments, knowing full well that you all have been entrusted with a serious national assignment.

Your work will require planning, coordination, transparency and teamwork for the desired success to be achieved,” he said.

He further assured African sports leaders and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) of Nigeria’s readiness to host the event.

“I want to assure all our African partners and stakeholders that Abuja 2027 will be safe, well organised and memorable for all our young athletes.”

Speaking at the inauguration, the Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, said hosting the African Youth Games aligns with the commission’s RHINSE (Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy) agenda, which prioritises sports production and development.

“We are gradually returning Nigerian sports to where it rightly belongs on the continent and in the World at large, where Nigeria is a viable hub for hosting major international competitions to boost the Country’s sociocultural and economic impact through Sports,” Mr Olopade said.

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated LOC, Lekan Abari, praised the leadership of the NSC under Mr Dikko and Mr Olopade, describing the current phase as a renaissance in Nigerian sports.

He assured that the committee would work with dedication and transparency to deliver a successful Games.

Members of the committee include Lekan Abari (Chairman), Musa Amadu (Deputy Chairman), Sagaya Abdulmumeen (Secretary), Ibrahim Abdul, Sabina Chikere, Arc Adamu Tanimu, Olubunmi Ola-Oluode, Lydia Gbagi, Olufunke Florence Olu-Young, Oba Funsho Usman, Chief Victor Onogagamue and Farouk Yarma.

Other members are Chichi Nwoko, Ebidowei Oweife, CAmaka Ashiofu, Olalekan Alabi, Tunde Adeluola, Jude Ayandofu, Lanre Ogunjobi, Aisha Shuaibu, Kola Daniel, Ibrahim Gyaran, Femi Ayorinde, Rabiu Mohammed, Yusuf Adamu, Jahnedu Ibekwelu, Gbadebo Oyebola and Friday Agbom.

The African Youth Games are a multi-sport event designed to nurture young talents across the continent, serving as a platform for development and a pathway to elite international competitions.