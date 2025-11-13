More than 200 golfers from Nigeria and beyond are set to compete at the 64th FirstBank Lagos Open Amateur Golf Championship, which tees off from Monday, 17 November to Sunday, 23 November, at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section, Lagos.

The historic championship, sponsored by FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, is one of the longest-running golf tournaments in the country and has evolved into a major fixture on Nigeria’s sporting calendar.

This year’s edition comes with an increased prize purse of ₦34.5 million and a BMW X4, with both professional and amateur golfers set to compete across multiple categories, including an 18-hole amateur contest and a 32-hole professional round.

FirstBank deepens golf legacy

Announcing the details of the tournament, FirstBank Group Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, represented by Ayokunle Ojo, the bank’s Head of Treasury Sales and Derivatives Marketing, said the increased prize money underscores the bank’s commitment to the growth of professional golf in Nigeria and across the region.

“We have raised the pro-am monies from N5 million to N34.5 million with the first prize winner taking home N10 million for a single day play, the biggest reward for the game of golf in Nigeria, thereby elevating the championship and enhancing the development of professional golf within the region,” he said.

Mr Ojo added that the tournament represents more than just a competition, describing it as part of FirstBank’s broader mission to promote sports as a vehicle for excellence and inclusion.

“Our sponsorship of the Lagos Open Amateur Golf Championship is not only about competition. The First@Sport initiative represents our broader vision of using sport as a bridge between business, lifestyle, and community engagement, embodied in this championship, which reinforces our leadership as the foremost promoter of golf in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

“A story of rededication and tradition”

Also speaking, Olayinka Ijabiyi, the Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, described the championship as “a story of rededication, a tradition that inspires and a game that mirrors life in its demand for focus, dedication and sportsmanship.”

He said the event continues to serve as a reflection of the bank’s values and its commitment to excellence through sports.

Ikoyi Club praises enduring partnership

Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Akinwunmi Akintola, commended FirstBank for its unwavering support in sustaining one of Nigeria’s oldest sporting traditions.

“One of the prestigious and enduring tournaments in the history of Ikoyi Club 1938, over the years, FirstBank has been on a steadfast path and a true friend of the club. Their continued support and commitment to this tournament have helped sustain it as a highlight of our sporting calendar.

“The relationship between Ikoyi Club and FirstBank has built and shared value, integrity, excellence, and service to the community,” Mr Akintola said.

Corporate partners add lifestyle appeal

Automobile company Coscharis Motors joins this year’s sponsors, bringing a lifestyle touch to the championship.

Abiona Babarinde, Marketing General Manager at Coscharis Motors, said the partnership highlights shared values and a common audience between the brands.

“One brand that stands out and resonates perfectly with the game of golf is BMW,” he said.

“This platform allows us to excite our common customers. It’s not just about banking with FirstBank or driving a car with Coscharis. It’s also about creating fun and memorable experiences.”

Coscharis will offer test drives of several car models during the event, with a BMW X4 among the top prizes for winners.

Week-long schedule and charity focus

The 2025 Lagos Open will begin with the Caddies’ Competition on Monday, followed by the Championship Kitty on Wednesday and the Corporate Golf Challenge for Charity on Thursday.

The main tournament will take place from Friday to Sunday, 23 November, when a new champion will be crowned.

Organisers confirmed that proceeds from the charity event will be donated to a local home, while professional coaching sessions will be held to encourage youth participation and develop new golfing talent.

Recognised by both the United States Golf Association (USGA) and The R&A, the Lagos Open continues to draw elite golfers from within and outside Nigeria, combining top-level competition with community impact.

Beyond golf, FirstBank also supports polo, tennis, basketball, football, and the newly launched E1 Lagos GP, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s most consistent promoters of sport and excellence.