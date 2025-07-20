The ITTF Africa West Regional Championships have grown into more than just a regional tournament; it’s now a battleground for legacy, bragging rights, and qualification for continental glory.

The 2025 edition, hosted at the iconic Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall in Lagos from 16 to 19 July, served as a qualifier for the October African Championships scheduled for Kigali. Seven nations, excluding Liberia, which withdrew, came to test their mettle against Nigeria’s dominant force.

Nigeria, smarting from their men’s team’s loss to Togo in 2024, returned home with a clear message: the crown belongs here. And over four charged days, they delivered.

Kuti defends crown, breaks barriers

In the men’s singles final, Matthew Kuti made history by becoming the first West African player to successfully defend the regional men’s singles title, reaffirming his status as the undisputed king of the zone. It wasn’t a walk in the park. After dropping the opening set to compatriot Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, Kuti roared back with poise and precision to seal a 4-1 victory (7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7).

The final was a showcase of power and finesse; two Nigerians at the peak of their game, but Kuti’s experience proved decisive. With this win, he cements his legacy as the player to beat in West Africa heading into Kigali.

Ojomu’s redemption: From injury to Triumph

In the women’s singles, Ajoke Ojomu embodied resilience. After falling short in the 2024 final to teammate Hope Udoaka, Ojomu returned with fire in her belly and pain in her leg. Battling a leg injury in the final against Sukurat Aiyelabegan, she dug deep, feeding off the roaring Lagos crowd to secure her first regional singles title in straight sets (11-7, 11-8, 11-5, 14-12).

Total team takeover: Nigeria’s clean sweep

The dominance didn’t stop at individual brilliance. Team Nigeria swept all the gold medals across the tournament. The men’s team, Kuti, Taiwo Mati, and Abdulfatai, reclaimed their crown with a ruthless run, dropping just one set en route to a 3-0 final win over Côte d’Ivoire. That lone set loss, ironically, came during the group stage against the same Ivorian side.

For the women, it was all business. Led by Ojomu, they steamrolled past Benin Republic, Ghana, and Guinea without breaking stride. This flawless run reinforced Nigeria’s iron grip on regional table tennis, at least for now.

Lagos sets the Pace: Organisers and officials speak

The tournament also won high praise from officials. Ferdinand Sounou, Vice President of ITTF Africa West Region, hailed Lagos for setting a new benchmark.

“This year’s tournament in Lagos was a resounding success,” Sounou told reporters. “The quality of organisation and the elevated standard of play were impressive. This year, compared to previous editions, which were often dominated by a few countries, showed a remarkable improvement across the board.”

Sounou also warned that the days of Nigerian invincibility are slowly fading.

“Nigerian players are no longer the untouchables they once were. The gap is closing, and the competition is intensifying. Still, Nigeria remains the top team in West Africa.”

Next Stop: Kigali

With all eyes on the 2025 African Championships in Rwanda this October, Nigeria’s table tennis stars have momentum and pressure. The likes of Kuti and Ojomu have tasted glory at home. Kigali will test whether they can extend that dominance across the continent.

But if Lagos was anything to go by, West Africa’s giants are ready.

