Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed that the State will host the E1 World Championship on 4th and 5th October, becoming the first African city to welcome the electric powerboat racing series.

The news was revealed following the Governor’s recent trip to Monaco, where he attended the ongoing E1 Championship races.

The E1 Series is the world’s first all-electric raceboat competition, aimed at promoting clean energy, sustainable water mobility, and technological advancement on the water.

The event merges high-speed marine sports with environmental consciousness—a blend that aligns perfectly with Lagos State’s growing push for innovation and sustainable urban development.

“This weekend, we were in Monaco experiencing the E1 Racing Championship,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said via a Facebook post on Sunday. “It was a good reminder of how innovation, determination, and bold ideas can come together to create something truly groundbreaking.”

What is E1 Racing?

The E1 Championship, officially known as the UIM E1 World Championship, is an international marine racing series featuring electric-powered raceboats known as RaceBirds.

Each vessel is engineered for speed and agility, racing at up to 50 knots (over 90 km/h) across water circuits close to shorelines, making it spectator-friendly and environmentally responsible.

The series was co-founded by Formula E and Extreme E visionary Alejandro Agag and former Ferrari and McLaren F1 executive Rodi Basso.

Unlike traditional water sports that rely heavily on fossil fuels, E1’s electric boats are powered by renewable energy, delivering high performance without harming marine ecosystems.

With an emphasis on sustainability, E1 aims to raise awareness about marine conservation while creating a new global platform for racing and tourism.

A landmark for Lagos

By securing the hosting rights, Lagos joins a prestigious list of global cities—Monaco, Venice, Jeddah, and Rotterdam—that have welcomed the championship. More importantly, the October event will be the first on the African continent, reinforcing Lagos’s status as a global city and a regional leader in green innovation.

“I’m proud to share that Lagos will become the first African city to host the E1 Championship,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said. “That’s a major milestone for the sport and for what it says about our city. It shows that Lagos is ready to be part of the global conversation on clean energy, sustainability, and new approaches to marine transportation.”

The Governor described the event as an opportunity to showcase the unique identity of Lagos—its people, culture, energy, and forward-thinking mindset.

“This is an opportunity to show the world what makes Lagos special—our culture, our energy, and our people. It’s a chance to welcome visitors, share our stories, and highlight the incredible potential of our city.”

Strategic partnerships

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation for the support of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which has backed the project and also invested in Team Drogba, a racing team owned by Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba.

“I’m grateful to Afreximbank for their support, not just as a partner but as a believer in what Lagos can achieve,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said. “Their investment in Team Drogba and their commitment to this vision mean a great deal.”

The hosting of the E1 Championship is expected to bring significant economic, social, and environmental benefits to Lagos, including increased tourism, global media attention, local job opportunities, and growing awareness of renewable marine technologies.

Looking Ahead

With Lagos now confirmed as a stop on the global E1 tour, preparations are expected to begin in earnest, including shoreline infrastructure, security planning, and community engagement. The event will be broadcast internationally and likely draw thousands of local and international visitors.

Governor Sanwo-Olu concluded with optimism: “We’re bringing a world-class sporting event to our shores. We’re opening a new chapter for Lagos, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we have to offer.”

Just recently, Lagos also made history by hosting the first international Archery competition on Nigerian soil.

