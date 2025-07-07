The excitement continued in Lagos as the FIBA Africa Zone 3 U17 Academies Basketball Tournament moved into its final stages, with the top teams now confirmed for the semi-finals.

The tournament, which began on Saturday, 5 July, has brought together talented young players from basketball academies across Nigeria, all fighting for a chance to be crowned champions.

Held at the indoor gym of the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation, the tournament entered Day 2 on Sunday with fast-paced matches and thrilling action.

Teams stepped up their performances, knowing that every point counted as the quarter-finals rolled in.

In the boys’ category, the Raptors narrowly beat M2 Academy 12–10 to secure their semi-final spot. Beavers also advanced after defeating Anjorin 16–12.

Maktown held off Impression in a close game that ended 15–12, while Warlords overcame O’Connell with a 15–7 win.

The girls’ games which is in a round robin format were just as intense. Victoria Queens dominated TABA 18–6, while Amazon won two close games against Impression (7–4) and McSpencer (13–11).

Earlier in the day, McSpencer beat Anjorin 10–7, but Anjorin later suffered a heavy 2–20 loss to Impression.

Despite the fierce competition, the event is more than just about winning.

FIBA Africa Zone 3 President, Sam Ahmedu, reminded everyone that the tournament was mainly about learning and growth.

“This tournament is not just about competition,” he said. “It is about learning, growth, and creating a foundation for young players to understand what they need to improve on. Integrity and character must take precedence over the desperate quest for victory.”

In a joyful moment, officials, coaches, and young players paused to celebrate Mr Ahmedu’s birthday.

Members of the Warriors Academy and the A’s Ahmedu Foundation led the small gathering, thanking him for his work in developing basketball in Nigeria and across the region.

This tournament is the first of its kind under FIBA Africa Zone 3 and is being hosted by Warriors Basketball Academy.

With just a few days left before the finals, fans and coaches are eager to see who will lift the trophy.

