The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Monday, the Ibadan-based Tribune newspaper reported.

Born on 5 July 1935, the traditional ruler, who had been sick even before assuming office last year, died two days after his 90th birthday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that he was officially appointed Olubadan on 12 July 2024, when he received his staff of office from the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Mr Olaukulehin was the 43rd Olubadan and succeeded the late Lekan Balogun.

In a statement last Friday, President Bola Tinubu felicitated with the traditional ruler on the occasion of his 90th birthday and the first anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin (5 July 1935- 7 July 2025)

Olalere Owolabi Olakulehin was born on 5 July 1935 in Okugbaja village, Ita Baale near Akanran, Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Nigeria.

His educational journey began at St James Primary School, Oke Akaran, and Islamic School, Odoiye, before completing his primary education at St Peter Primary School, Aremo, Ibadan. After graduating, he briefly taught at Wakajaiye in the Akobo area of Ibadan before gaining admission to Yaba Technical Institute, where he pursued vocational studies in printing and artwork.

In 1970, Mr Olakulehin began his military career as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers through a Direct Short Service Commission. He rose through the ranks, serving in various parts of the country, and eventually attained the rank of Major.

He held key leadership positions as Commanding Officer of the Army Maintenance Regiment in Jos, Kaduna, and Lagos. After a distinguished military career, he retired on 1 October 1979.

Post-military, Mr Olakulehin transitioned into business, establishing several ventures in Ibadan, including FAKOL Nigeria Ltd, a construction firm; Olakulehin Press (later rebranded as Solid Prints); and FAKOL Bakery.

He also pursued a career in politics, winning a seat in the House of Representatives in 1992 under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), representing Ibadan South East Constituency. During his tenure, he chaired the House Committee on the Nigerian Army.

Mr Olakulehin’s ascension to the revered position of Olubadan of Ibadanland began in 1983, when he was installed as the Mogaji of his ancestral compound, the Ige Olakulehin Family of Ita-Baale Olugbode, Ibadan. He later rose to become the Balogun of Ibadanland, one of the most senior and esteemed chieftaincy titles in the land.

He went on to become the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan.

Next Olubadan

The former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, is now set to be the next Olubadan.

As the Otun Olubadan, the highest-ranking chief in the civil hierarchy, Mr Ladoja is next in line for the throne under Ibadan’s distinctive rotational system for traditional leadership.

Governor Makinde commiserates with family

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sympathised with the family of the late king.

The governor expressed his condolences when he received a delegation from the royal family, comprising notable figures such as Bayo Oyero, Osuolale Olakulehin (the late Olubadan’s brother), and Olasumbo Owolabi (the late Olubadan’s son), the Guardian Newspaper reported.

During the meeting, Mr Makinde assured the family of the state’s support during this difficult time and pledged to provide a dignified burial for the late monarch.

“We don’t always want them to go; we want them to stay with us. But God has designed our bodies for a certain period of time. I commiserate with the family and all of us. The government will definitely stay with the family and play whatever roles we are supposed to play, including giving Kabiyesi a befitting burial,” Governor Makinde said in a statement issued by his media adviser, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

