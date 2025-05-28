The host state of Ogun is making a strong statement at the 22nd National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024, especially at the table tennis arena.

Riding on the momentum of earlier victories in the para events, Ogun’s athletes have now added another golden feather to their cap, this time in the highly competitive mixed doubles category.

On a day filled with sharp rallies, strategic smashes, and fierce competition, the duo of Bode Abiodun and Tosin Oribamishe rose to the occasion, thrilling the home crowd and sealing a commanding win.

Their triumph underscores Ogun’s intent to dominate the table tennis medals table, while the singles battles promise even more fireworks in the days ahead.

The experienced pair overcame Bayelsa’s Azeez Solanke and Iyanuoluwa Falana in straight sets (3-0) in the final, delivering a masterclass in precision and coordination that lit up the Gateway International Stadium.

This win brings Ogun’s total gold medal count in table tennis to three, following two earlier victories in the para event.

Their journey to gold, however, wasn’t all smooth sailing. In the semifinals, Abiodun and Oribamishe were pushed to the limit by Edo State’s Rilwan Akanbi and Aminat Fashola. It was Abiodun’s calm leadership and experience that made the difference in a tense five-set thriller, which Ogun narrowly won 3-2.

That semifinal battle only sharpened Ogun’s resolve, and they brought that momentum into the final, where they quickly dismantled the Bayelsa duo with aggressive play and flawless teamwork.

While Ogun celebrates its Mixed Doubles title, the singles events are reaching a boiling point. Defending women’s singles champion Fatimo Bello of Delta State is brimming with confidence as she aims to retain her crown.

“Expect a different performance in this festival because nothing can stop me from retaining the title,” Bello said defiantly.

“It’s going to be tougher this year, but I’m fully ready for any opponent here in Abeokuta.”

The men’s singles competition is shaping up to be a blockbuster affair with over ten top contenders, including foreign-based stars like Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun, Taiwo Mati, Bode Kayode, and Azeez Solanke.

They’ll be challenged by domestic talents such as Matthew Kuti, Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, and defending champion Amadi Omeh of Edo State.

Meanwhile, Tunji Lawal, Chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, commended the festival’s organisation and emphasised the event’s impact on grassroots talent development.

“I must commend the Ogun State government for putting on a great show,” Mr Lawal said.

“The turnout for the table tennis event has been impressive. With more players participating, we increase our chances of discovering new talent. This is a promising development for the sport in Nigeria. Hopefully, we can find the next Quadri Aruna at this year’s Gateway Games.”

With the singles titles still up for grabs and excitement running high, fans can expect more gripping action as the table tennis events roll toward their grand finale.

