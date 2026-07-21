Team Nigeria athletes say they are well-prepared and confident of winning medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships, scheduled to take place in Lagos from 9 to 14 August.

Some members of the team and officials expressed their optimism in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Among the athletes expected to spearhead Nigeria’s campaign are Adebodunri Thomas and Alex Chizim Aninyei, who represented the country at the 2025 African Fencing Championships.

Thomas, Nigeria’s top-ranked female épée fencer, said that although the championship would be more competitive than previous tournaments, she was optimistic about making a strong impact.

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“I have very high expectations, and I think it is going to be really challenging. This will not be like the African Championships. I hope to reach the last 16 again, as I did at the Junior African Championships. More importantly, fencing against some of the world’s top athletes is a great opportunity. I have trained every day since returning from school, working with my coach on new techniques, and I am eager to put them into practice,” she said.

Aninyei described the championship as an opportunity to compete against top fencers and gain valuable international experience.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to represent Nigeria. I look forward to competing against different fencers from around the world, gaining experience and testing the skills I have developed over the years. My goal is to qualify from the pool stage, reach the direct elimination rounds, and, of course, win a medal,” he said.

The National Coach, Ibrahim Alogba, expressed confidence in the team’s level of preparation and ability to deliver a strong performance.

“We are very ready, and we still have time to prepare further. The Commonwealth Championships are no small event, but our team is stronger now and more united than before. With the chemistry we have built and the exposure we have gained from world-class tournaments, I believe we can win medals for Nigeria,” Alogba said.

NAN reports that the championship will provide Team Nigeria with another opportunity to test its progress against some of the best fencers from Commonwealth countries while competing before a home crowd.

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