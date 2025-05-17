With the 22nd National Sports Festival — officially branded as the Gateway Games 2024 — set to begin in full swing on Sunday, the bustling city of Abeokuta is already aglow with the colours, chants, and dreams of thousands of athletes arriving from across Nigeria.

Athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are in town, ready to compete for glory, pride, and perhaps, to rewrite the history books.

And while the opening ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, 18 May, one burning question already lights up every conversation: Can any state end Delta’s golden era?

Delta State: The champions everyone wants to beat

Delta’s dominance at the National Sports Festival is the stuff of legend.

With eight overall victories in the last ten editions, including back-to-back triumphs in 2012, 2018, 2021, and 2022, Team Delta has become the gold standard.

In Asaba barely two years ago, they put up a staggering show, amassing 320 gold, 200 silver, and 128 bronze medals to finish well ahead of the competition.

Looking at the Delta State contingent departing from the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Friday, one could sense the athletes are fired up for another great show in Ogun State.

Indeed, Team Delta officials are confident they are not relinquishing their crown anytime soon.

But as the 22nd National Sports Festival begins in Ogun State, PREMIUM TIMES looks at three formidable challengers with pedigree, ambition, and perhaps, just enough firepower to shake the table.

Bayelsa: Riding momentum, powered by Igali

Bayelsa State is stepping into Ogun with real confidence. Why? Because just recently, they beat Delta State — even if by a small margin — at the Niger Delta Sports Festival.

That win shows they have what it takes to compete at the top.

Their sports commissioner, Daniel Igali, a former world wrestling champion, is leading the charge. Speaking to the athletes before they left Yenagoa, he said:

“You’re carrying the hopes and aspirations of Bayelsa,” Mr Igali charged the athletes before they departed Yenagoa.

“Although some of you may be new to this level of competition, this festival is an excellent platform to showcase your talents and make Bayelsa proud.”

Bayelsa’s second-place finish behind Delta at the last National Sports Festival in Asaba was no fluke.

The state boasts a deep pool of talent in wrestling, weightlifting and swimming— sports where they often go toe-to-toe with Nigeria’s best.

Their youth sports programmes continue to produce stars, and the Bayelsa Sports Council, under the leadership of Braveman Wodi, is keen to consolidate their gains.

“Your performance in Ogun will be a testament to the hard work and the talent we are nurturing in Bayelsa,” Mr Igali further noted.

And if the narrow win over Delta at the regional festival is anything to go by, Bayelsa may be closer than ever to finally taking the top step.

“Stay focused, stay safe, and let’s aim to make Bayelsa Nigeria’s best.” Mr Igali concluded.

Bayelsa’s young athletes are ready — and they have their eyes on the top.

Rivers: Motivation backed by millions

Team Rivers has a unique distinction: they are one of the two states to have toppled Delta in the last ten editions of the festival.

And as the competition heats up in Abeokuta, Rivers is unleashing a time tested weapon — mouthwatering financial motivation.

Under the directive of the state’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, Rivers is offering generous cash incentive:

₦2 million for gold, ₦1 million for silver, and ₦500,000 for bronze.

At their send-off ceremony, the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Lucky Worika, told the athletes:

“This is the most generous reward scheme in Nigeria—now go out there, dominate the competition, and bring glory to Rivers State!”

With that kind of motivation — and strong preparation — Rivers could be a big threat in Abeokuta.

Ogun: Host State eyes home glory

Can hosting ignite a fairy tale?

That’s what Team Ogun is hoping for.

Having poured massive investments into infrastructure and facilities, the host state is not hiding its ambition.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, while emphasising the inclusive spirit of the games, made Ogun’s intent clear:

“Our joy is in hosting for all the right reasons. But of course, we are aiming to win more gold medals than any other state.” the Governor declared.

The home crowd advantage, familiarity with facilities, and fresh momentum from state-backed preparations could give Ogun a boost.

While they’ve never topped the medals table, Gateway 2024 may be their moment to dream big.

Notable mention: Lagos means business?

Long known as a talent hub routinely raided by “wealthier” states, Lagos has decided enough is enough.

This year, Team Lagos is competing not just to participate, but to win — armed with robust preparations and instant cash rewards for standout performers.

Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, delivered a fiery rallying call at the team’s departure:

“We must appreciate our opportunity of representing Lagos State at this moment. We must also appreciate the kind of leadership that we have at this moment.”

Mr Fatodu further added, “Let us be optimistic, determined, and confident that at the end of the day, it’s going to be a moment of victory and big celebration.”

With over 650 athletes competing in all 40 sports, Lagos is not only ready but also hungry to transform potential into podium finishes.

The stage is set

As teams continue to arrive, and final touches are being made ahead of the opening ceremony on Sunday, excitement builds across Abeokuta.

From the stadiums to the streets, the buzz is undeniable.

Delta remains the team to beat, but with Bayelsa’s confidence, Rivers’ cash-backed ambition, Ogun’s home advantage, and Lagos’ renewed fire, the Gateway Games may yet provide a new chapter in Nigerian sporting history.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for full coverage, exclusive interviews, event breakdowns, medal table analysis and all the sideline drama from #NSF2024.

Let the games begin — and may the best team rise

Below are the winners of the past National Sports Festival

