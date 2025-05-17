Health experts have described cancer as a “silent killer,” warning that many Nigerians only seek help when the disease has already reached an advanced stage. This late diagnosis, they say, is a major reason for the fatalities recorded in the country.

According to medical professionals, early signs such as unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, lumps, or abnormal bleeding are often ignored, either due to low awareness or fear of high medical costs.

However, detecting cancer early greatly improves survival chances and reduces treatment costs.

“Most patients present late because they either don’t know the symptoms or are afraid to go to the hospital,” said Abidemi Omonisi, President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Omonisi said by the time they present, it is already too late.

According to the 2022 Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) report, Nigeria faces significant cancer challenges, with 127,763 new cases and 79,542 deaths reported in that year. The most prevalent cancers include breast cancer, particularly among women, and prostate cancer in men.

Need to take symptoms seriously

Mr Omonisi emphasised that Nigerians must take symptoms seriously and not wait until they become unbearable.

“The issue with urban centres is decision-making, doing what is right. Most Nigerians in rural communities are less aware of cancer,” he said.

He shared a story of a woman in Kogi State with advanced breast cancer who was locked up by her community out of ignorance. “We will not win the war against cancer until we focus on rural areas where most late-stage cases come from,” he warned.

He advised Nigerians to watch for unusual signs like lumps, sudden bleeding, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and persistent pain, and seek medical help early.

Cost and access challenges

Mr Omonisi emphasised in the interview that cost is one of the biggest hurdles.

“To manage a cancer patient from diagnosis to stabilisation, one would need an average of N16 million to N20 million,” Mr Omonisi said.

For chemotherapy alone, especially for breast cancer, he said patients can spend about N1.5 million per month, a figure far out of reach for most citizens.

He said this high cost affects both diagnosis and treatment. Even when facilities are available, Mr Omonisi noted, many patients cannot afford to begin or complete their treatment.

Another challenge is the severe shortage of experts. Nigeria currently has fewer than 80 clinical oncologists serving the entire population.

“The ideal oncologist-to-patient ratio should be one to a maximum of 500,” Mr Omonisi said. “But in Nigeria, we have one oncologist to almost 1,800 cancer patients.”

He said access to treatment is also a challenge. While the federal government has designated one centre per geopolitical zone for cancer care, many Nigerians still struggle to access these services.

He said patients face difficulties reaching them due to insecurity, poor roads, and high transport costs.

He noted that many of the interventions being done at the federal level do not get to the state level and local government, urging governors to do more within their states to improve access and help patients early.

Call to government and citizens

Mr Omonisi says the fight against cancer cannot be left to the federal government alone. “We cannot sit down and watch Nigerians continue to die from cancer, especially the preventable ones.”

He encouraged state governments to develop their own State Cancer Control Plans and join hands with the national body. The Cancer Society has also created state chapters to help with awareness campaigns and partnerships.

Beyond the government, Mr Omonisi believes religious and traditional leaders also have a role to play to shift perceptions.

“Some of our religious leaders are doing more harm as some of them do not believe in medications,” he noted.

He noted that the society is now pushing for awareness campaigns in local languages and deeper rural outreach to break myths and promote early screening.

“We also need to be more aggressive with cancer screening,” Mr Omonisi said. “Once screening is done early, we can pick up cancer cases at the early stages. This will also ensure patients have a better chance at survival.”

