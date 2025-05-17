The Police Command in Anambra, has confirmed a gas explosion at the Onitsha Head Bridge market that claimed one life leaving six others injured.
The command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Onitsha.
Mr Ikenga explained that the explosion happened at a plumbing market, along Uga Street, on Friday.
According to him, preliminary information revealed that the welding gas cylinder exploded as the welder was working on a metal due to exposure to excess heat.
|
“The Police Operatives attached to the Onitsha Head Bridge Divisional Police Headquarters on May 16 complemented the rescue efforts by good-spirited individuals.”
He noted that the police operatives have taken steps to secure the area and prevent criminal-minded persons from taking advantage of the situation to commit crimes.
READ ALSO: Police arrest fake EFCC operatives for abducting students in Niger State
Mr Ikenga said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ikioye Orutugu, was concerned about the unfortunate incident, and emphasised on the need for a regular inspection and maintenance of the gas cylinder equipment.
The commissioner stressed the need for gas cylinders to be stored securely and used according to the manufacturer’s instructions and safety guidelines to forestall future occurrence. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999