Nigeria has marked a significant milestone at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, by clinching its first win in the Mixed Doubles event.
The dynamic duo of Olajide Omotayo and Rabiat Ayoola staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Egypt’s Mahmoud Helmy and Fathy Hend 3-2 in the Round of 64.
The prestigious tournament, which commenced on Saturday, 17 May, features over 300 athletes from more than 70 member associations competing across five individual events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.
The competition will span nine days in the vibrant city of Doha.
Despite a shaky start, losing the first two sets 9-11 and 7-11, Omotayo and Ayoola displayed remarkable resilience.
They rallied back to take the next three sets 11-6, 12-10, and 11-7, sealing a hard-fought 3-2 victory and advancing to the second round of the Mixed Doubles category.
