The Adeola Ajayi Foundation Camp is gearing up for its fifth edition, set to take place in Sango Ota, Ogun State, with over 150 children participating.

The camp will run from 17-19 April, offering a unique experience that goes beyond just basketball.

This year’s edition promises fresh innovations, according to founder Adeola Ajayi.

Expanded scope

While basketball remains a core element, the focus will extend to promoting overall health and well-being.

“We’ve got a well-rounded program this year,” Ajayi explained to reporters in Lagos. “Of course, there’s basketball, but we’re using that as a springboard to reach these kids on a deeper level.”

The camp will feature Jacqueline Walters, a medical expert specialising in women’s health and reproduction. A dentist, Heavenly Kimes, will also be on hand to educate participants on dental hygiene.

“Remember when you were a kid and your parents told you to brush your teeth?” Ajayi said with a smile. “We all resisted a bit, but now I’m grateful I listened. Having a dentist here will impress the importance of self-care on these young minds.”

But the camp goes beyond physical health as a programme to guide alternative career paths is also lined up for the participating children.

“Basketball isn’t everything,” Ajayi, who also works as a model, stressed. “We want these children to understand that there are other options. We have a camp director who played professionally but transitioned into a successful entrepreneur with his basketball net company. This is the kind of inspiration we want to provide.”

Catching them young

The Adeola Ajayi Foundation Camp caters to children aged seven to fifteen, focusing on hygiene, self-care, and fostering an innovative mindset.

“These kids are incredibly bright,” Ajayi said. “We want to equip them with the knowledge and tools they might not get elsewhere. We’re bringing in experts from the field, like Dr. Walters, who have dedicated their time to travel and share their knowledge. We want them to open their minds and explore possibilities beyond basketball.”

The initiative holds a special significance for Ajayi, who had it quite rough growing up in Sango Ota before finding his way to the United States.

“This programme is about more than just showing off. It’s about making a real difference in their lives. We can’t rely solely on the government. If we all do our part, we can create significant change. Start by talking to people, get involved, and together, we can empower these young minds.”

Adding to the excitement, Coach Curtis Berry expressed his enthusiasm. “Nigeria is a fantastic country,” he said. “I promised the kids I’d return, and I’m thrilled to be back, motivating them and working alongside them. I’m truly inspired by the potential here.

