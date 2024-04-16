Cole Palmer stole the show at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, bagging four of the goals for Chelsea in their dominant 6-0 thrashing of Everton.

The 21-year-old’s performance not only secured a crucial victory but also propelled him to the top of the Premier League’s goalscoring charts alongside Erling Haaland.

Favourite goal

In an interview with Chelsea’s official website after the match, Palmer revealed his best strike from the four he scored on Monday night.

“I think my first one was my favourite,’ he replied. ‘My right-footed goal was a bit of a swinger, but my first one was probably my favourite. As an attacker, you always want to help the team with goals and assists, but my main focus was playing well and trying to get into the positions to score goals.’

Palmer combined brilliantly with Nicolas Jackson for the opener before showcasing his aerial prowess with a headed goal and then capping it off with a delightful chip over Jordan Pickford.

Jackson, who assisted the first goal, ensured his own place on the scoresheet just before halftime, extending Chelsea’s lead to a commanding 4-0.

The second half saw Palmer continue his dominance, converting a penalty to become the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a league game since Frank Lampard’s achievement in 2010.

The rout was complete with a debut goal from Cobham academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist.

Good feeling

Palmer, understandably ecstatic after the win, spoke about his satisfaction with both the team’s performance and his personal contribution.

“It all happened so fast in the first 30 minutes,’ Palmer opened.

‘We started well, and to score a hat-trick, I’m buzzing. I think the team needed that after last Sunday and some previous games. We did well tonight. It was a great game for the team and me.”

‘We needed to come out and show something, and I think from the first minute, we showed what we could do. It was a good performance tonight. We’re really happy with the win.

After Monday’s big win, Chelsea will go head-to-head with Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

