With the first and second legs of MTN CHAMPS Season 2 already concluded, the third leg of the School Athletics Championship will now be held in Jos, Plateau State, from 23- to 26 April.

The Grand Final of Season 2 will be held in Calabar, Cross River State, from 30 April to 3 May.

The events were initially billed to be held in Kaduna and Port Harcourt respectively, but the locations have been changed due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the organisers.

The first leg for Season 2 was the MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials in Asaba (17 to 21 February), which recorded about 1250 registrations and was used to select the Nigerian team that dominated Track and Field at the African Games in Accra.

The second leg was recently concluded in Ibadan (5-8 April) across two locations: the Lekan Salami Stadium and the University of Ibadan Sports Complex, with over 2600 registrations.

Online registration continues for Jos and Calabar with a signed Parental Consent Form mandatory for each participating athlete in the Cadet, Youth & Junior categories.

The deadline for registration for MTN CHAMPS Jos is Friday, 19 April, while that of Calabar is Friday, 26 April.

Categories

MTN CHAMPS Season 2 features four age categories: Cadet (U14) and Youth (U17), which are exclusively for Junior and Senior Secondary schools respectively, and the Junior (U20) and Senior (no age restrictions) categories which cater to other teenagers and adults respectively who may be in schools, universities, clubs, states, national or unattached Athletes.

MoC is once again partnering with Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) as the Official Schools’ Partner of MTN CHAMPS, to ensure the widespread access and participation of schools and their students across all four host cities of MTN CHAMPS.

In addition, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will continue as the Official Technical Partner of CHAMPS to ensure that all races are electronically timed and all results are ratified for global recognition by World Athletics.

