Inspired by the boisterous love for sports by its people as well as their buoyant socio-economic environment, the Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State has announced they are putting together a 10km road race and funfair for its populace.

The event tagged ‘LERE FUNATHON’ is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 17 August and is being organised in partnership with UB40 Sports Marketing and Starlite Sports Marketing.

According to the organisers, over 300 amateur runners are expected to participate, with the categories open to both young and adults.

While speaking with journalists at the press briefing, the Chairman of the Surulere Local Government Area, Sulaimon Yusuf, said that the purpose of the marathon is to spur community engagement with sports, not forgetting that the area has been known for sports and entertainment since its inception.

“This administration is receptive to innovative ideas. While we have our plans in place, we are open to embracing brilliant ideas that will positively impact the community. We are thrilled to be organising the first-ever local government marathon in Lagos State,” Mr Yusuf stated.

He further added that more sporting events, particularly the Surulere Sports Festival will be organised later this year, just as the “’LERE FUNATHON” will remain a yearly festival event.

CEO of UB40 Sports Marketing, Olusola Lawson, reaffirmed that the purpose of the marathon is to foster harmony and development in Surulere.

“Participation in a marathon offers numerous benefits, including physical and mental wellness. It also provides an opportunity to forge new friendships across diverse backgrounds,” Mr Lawson said during the press conference.

“When a marathon is staged in a closed community, it attracts all residents, irrespective of race, tribe, religion, sex, and age. For a community like Surulere, this is a key attribute,” Mr Lawson added.

Gender inclusivity

Mr Lawson further said that the involvement of both males and females contributed to the organisers’ sensitivity to gender inclusivity.

“A closed-community marathon like the LERE FUNATHON encourages inclusivity, bringing together individuals from various demographics to celebrate sports and unity.

“It’s a 10km event, a format widely embraced worldwide. We deliberately chose this distance to align with global marathon standards. While the chairman mentioned an estimated participation of 300 runners, we anticipate a larger turnout,” Lawson concluded, expressing optimism for the event’s success.

The marathon is scheduled to start at 8 am at the National Stadium and end at the park on Bode Thomas Street, where the funfair will follow immediately.

