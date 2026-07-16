Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni struggled to contain his emotions after the Albiceleste booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, describing the achievement as another remarkable chapter in the team’s unforgettable journey.

Lautaro Martinez’s towering header in the second minute of stoppage time completed a thrilling turnaround, sending Argentina into another World Cup final and sparking wild celebrations among the players and thousands of travelling supporters.

Moments after the final whistle, an emotional Scaloni paused before addressing the media, overwhelmed by what his side had just accomplished.

“I’m speechless, speechless. What a joy for our country, for our people,” he said.

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“The other day, I said that this squad never ceases to amaze me. And after this, it’s very difficult to get people to understand what these players are capable of.”

The Argentina coach reserved special praise for the fans, insisting their unwavering support played a decisive role in inspiring the comeback against England.

“It’s incredible. We’re unique, really, and that’s not arrogance; it comes from the heart. We’re unique. These fans helped us win the match today, so I’m grateful.”

During his post-match press conference, Scaloni reflected on the flow of the contest, explaining why he believes his players thrive when faced with adversity.

“To be honest, the team plays best when it’s under pressure. And when we’re under pressure, and the opposition hesitates just a little, that’s when we smell blood and go all the way. You feel as though there’s a vacuum cleaner in the goal pulling you towards it.”

The 48-year-old also described the comeback as the perfect illustration of everything football represents.

“From the moment they scored, it was a display that sums up everything we want from football. Football isn’t just about tactics, strategy and playing beautifully. Football is everything that was encapsulated in those 40 minutes.”

“And when we made it 2-1, we had to dig in, and we did that right until the end, too. It’s a demonstration of everything we’re taught about what football is when we’re little.”

The night’s hero, Lautaro Martinez, was equally emotional after scoring the decisive goal that sent Argentina back to the biggest stage in world football.

The Inter Milan striker admitted he was struggling to process the moment.

“I don’t know, to be honest. This is really intense.”

Martinez revealed that his thoughts immediately turned to his childhood and the sacrifices his family made to help him pursue his football dream.

“I’ve dreamed of scoring this goal since the first time my old man bought me a pair of football boots.”

The forward also disclosed that he had predicted his match-winning moment before stepping onto the pitch.

“I dreamt about it, I swear to you. I told Alexis (Mac Allister) I was going to score a goal. I told him. I told Facu Medina, on the bench, that I was going to come on and win it. And it fell to me.”

He was also quick to acknowledge teammate Enzo Fernandez, whose equaliser ignited Argentina’s comeback.

“Enzo scored a brilliant goal too, and now that I’ve calmed down a bit, I can tell you that this team keeps proving what it’s made of.”

Martinez also offered his assessment of where the semi-final was won, insisting Argentina capitalised once England’s relentless pressing began to fade.

“They got tired. They pressed for 60 minutes. After that, they had nothing left in the tank.”

“After they scored, they dropped back, and that gave us more freedom to move the ball around. We spread the play wide and eventually scored both goals; after three and a half years, we’re back in a World Cup Final.”

With another stirring comeback, Argentina once again demonstrated the resilience and belief that have defined Scaloni’s reign. Now, with the FIFA World Cup trophy just one victory away, the Albiceleste stand on the brink of adding another glorious chapter to their football history.