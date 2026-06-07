Brighton & Hove Albion’s new signing, Zadok Yohanna, has revealed that the club’s reputation for identifying, developing and elevating young talents played a decisive role in his opting to leave AIK Stockholm and complete a move to the Premier League side.

The highly rated Nigerian winger recently secured a long-term switch to Brighton after a meteoric rise in Sweden, where he established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in Scandinavian football.

Yohanna’s transfer represents another major step in a remarkable journey that began at the Ikon Allah Football Academy in Nigeria before he moved to Sweden in 2025. Despite arriving in Europe as a teenager, the 18-year-old adapted quickly to life at AIK Stockholm, impressing with his pace, creativity and attacking flair.

His performances this season attracted interest from several clubs across Europe. Still, Brighton ultimately won the race for his signature, continuing the club’s well-established strategy of recruiting elite young talents with long-term potential.

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Speaking with his official club website after completing the move, Yohanna admitted Brighton’s track record with youth development made the decision straightforward.

“I watch Premier League games a lot, so I know the teams that use young players, and Brighton is one of them,” Yohanna said.

“They are really good at developing young talents, and I think their style of play will fit me a lot.”

Brighton have earned widespread praise in recent years for helping young players develop into top-level performers, consistently providing opportunities for emerging talent to flourish in one of the world’s most competitive leagues.

While excited about the challenges ahead in England, Yohanna acknowledged that leaving AIK Stockholm was an emotional moment, having built strong relationships during his time in Sweden.

The teenager quickly became a fan favourite at the club and credited those around him for helping him settle into European football.

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“I had a lot of good people around me who took care of me,” he said.

“Everyone loved me, so it was difficult to leave.”

Yohanna also disclosed that he held discussions with Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler before finalising the transfer, with the German tactician outlining the expectations that come with joining the club.

According to the Nigerian youngster, Hurzeler’s message was simple: continue working hard and keep pushing for improvement.

“He urged me to keep fighting and working hard,” Yohanna revealed.

“I will give everything I have, and I really want to win trophies with the team.”

With a five-year contract secured and a new chapter about to begin, Yohanna now joins a growing list of Nigerian talents seeking to make their mark in the Premier League, carrying with him both the promise of potential and the ambition to succeed at the highest level.