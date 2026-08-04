Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed the state’s readiness to host the 2026 CAF Awards after a high-powered delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspected the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, the proposed venue for African football’s biggest annual awards ceremony.

The five-man CAF delegation arrived in Nigeria last Thursday to assess facilities earmarked for two major continental events, the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the CAF Awards.

Leading the inspection team is CAF’s Head of Safety and Security, Christian Emeruwa, a former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) presidential aspirant. Other members of the delegation include Mohammed Bakeer (Technology), Inas Ahmed (Travel and Accommodation), Salah Mostafa (Transport), and Hervé Dassoundo (Branding).

The officials were received at the National Theatre on Monday by representatives of the Lagos State Sports Commission, led by Director-General Lekan Fatodu, as they conducted a comprehensive assessment of the venue and its facilities.

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Following the inspection, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence in Lagos’ ability to deliver a world-class event, insisting preparations were already in full swing.

“We guided them through the venue and gathered their feedback. Hosting an event of this scale means every single detail counts, and our team is working hard behind the scenes to make sure we get it right,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on his X account.

“Lagos is ready, and we look forward to putting on a brilliant show for African football.”

If confirmed, it will mark another milestone for Lagos, which last hosted the CAF Awards in January 2015. Overall, Nigeria has staged the prestigious ceremony on four previous occasions, underlining its reputation as one of Africa’s leading football hosts.

While Abuja will host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly on 21 November 2026, Lagos has been selected to stage the awards ceremony celebrating the continent’s outstanding players, coaches, officials and football personalities.

Before arriving in Lagos, the CAF delegation inspected key facilities in the Federal Capital Territory as part of their evaluation.

The team visited Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday, then assessed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, designated to host the CAF Congress, and the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Saturday.

Accompanying the CAF officials throughout the inspection tour is a five-member NFF delegation comprising Ademola Olajire, director of media and communications; Alizor Chuks, director of marketing; Barnabas Joro, head of security; Emmanuel Ayanbunmi, chief protocol officer; and Tasiu Riskuwa Shehu, jead of ICT.

Nigeria’s bid to host both flagship CAF events received a major boost two months ago when President Bola Tinubu approved the country’s proposal during the Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, following a formal request from CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

With inspection exercises progressing smoothly and preparations gathering momentum, Lagos appears firmly on course to welcome Africa’s football elite for another memorable edition of the CAF Awards.

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