Algeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a commanding 2-0 victory over Kenya on Monday, while hosts Morocco finished top of Group A following a goalless draw against Senegal.

The North Africans delivered a clinical first-half performance against the Harambee Starlets, scoring twice inside the opening 23 minutes before comfortably seeing out the contest to finish second in the group with six points, one behind unbeaten Morocco.

Captain Marine Dafeur handed Algeria the perfect start in the 14th minute with a stunning long-range free-kick that flew beyond Kenyan goalkeeper Lilian Awuor.

Algeria doubled their advantage nine minutes later through Lynda Bendris, whose relentless pressing forced goalkeeper Elizabeth Ochaka into a costly mistake inside the penalty area. Although Awuor managed to get a hand to Bendris’s effort, the ball still found the back of the net.

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Kenya attempted to fight back before the interval, with Martha Emedot coming closest in the 26th minute after firing a powerful long-range effort narrowly wide. Algeria almost added a third before half-time when Morgane Ikene’s header drifted inches past the upright.

The Harambee Starlets dominated more possession after the restart, but Algeria’s disciplined defensive display restricted them to limited opportunities. Captain Mwanalima Jereko came closest to reducing the deficit 10 minutes from time, controlling the ball brilliantly before dragging her low effort just wide.

The victory confirmed Algeria’s progression to the last eight, while Kenya exited the tournament without a point.

In the group’s other fixture, Morocco were denied a perfect group-stage record after being held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Senegal side inspired by goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye.

Already assured of qualification before kick-off, the Atlas Lionesses dominated possession and dictated the tempo but failed to convert their chances against Senegal’s well-organised defence.

The defining moment came in the 69th minute when Morocco were awarded a penalty. Yasmin Mrabet stepped up, only for Ndiaye to make an excellent save. After the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken, the Senegal goalkeeper repeated the feat by denying Mrabet again, producing one of the tournament’s standout moments.

Morocco coach Jorge Vilda introduced Fatima Tagnaout and Najat Badri in search of a breakthrough, but Senegal held firm as the match became increasingly physical in the closing stages.

The draw was enough to secure Morocco’s top spot in Group A with seven points from two wins and a draw. The hosts also completed the group stage without conceding a goal and will now face the runners-up from Group B in the quarter-finals.

Senegal finished third with four points after an impressive defensive display against the hosts, while Algeria joined Morocco in the knockout rounds, capping a successful group campaign for North African teams.

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