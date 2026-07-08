President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, tasked with preparing the legal framework for implementing citizens’ state police nationwide.

The inauguration took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the President was represented by. his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

This development follows the National Assembly’s Constitution Alteration (State Police) Bill, 2026, which proposes a dual policing structure comprising the Federal Police Service and 36 State Police Services.

President Tinubu noted that while the constitutional amendment establishes the framework for state police, the National Policing Bill is required to provide the legal structure for its operationalisation.

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“The Constitution Amendment Bill establishes the framework for dual policing, but it does not operationalise it. That work is left to the National Policing Bill,” he stated.

According to the President, the proposed legislation will address critical requirements for the smooth functioning of the state police system, including minimum policing standards, state readiness certification, federal-state coordination, accountability, human rights safeguards, and fiscal conditions.

The President explained that the Working Group was constituted to ensure the country is prepared to move immediately once the constitutional amendment process is finalised.

“The Working Group has been constituted to produce a technically robust, implementation-ready draft National Policing Bill for transmission to the National Assembly,” Mr Tiubu said. “We must not wait until the constitutional process is concluded before beginning this important assignment.”

Mr Gbajjabiamila will chair the committee. Members include the Attorney-General of the Federation, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ NGF, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chairman of the NGF Committee on State Police. A dedicated secretariat will provide administrative support.

Governors Pledge Support

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, representing the governors, pledged the governors’ support for the speedy implementation of the reform. He confirmed that state governors intend to accelerate work on the bill once it reaches their respective Houses of Assembly.

Mr Abiodun described the initiative as a response to the long-standing demand for community-based policing, noting that it effectively removes policing from the Exclusive Legislative List. He added that the initiative validates the success of regional security outfits like Amotekun in the South-west.

Regarding the potential scale of the project, Governor Abiodun noted, “If each state deploys about 6,000 personnel, we will add nearly 200,000 officers to complement the existing federal police.”

He commended President Tinubu for his proactive approach to planning for implementation before the constitutional amendment process is completed.

Call for Speedy Ratification

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), emphasised the urgency of the initiative given the country’s security landscape. “There is no denying the fact that we are in a critical moment security-wise, and all hands must be on deck,” he said.

Mr Fagbemi urged governors to ensure the speedy ratification of the constitutional amendment by their respective state assemblies. “I appeal to the governors to do their utmost to ensure the early passage of the constitutional amendment because this is a shared responsibility,” he said.

NBA Emphasises Safeguards

President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, reaffirmed the association’s support for the initiative but stressed the necessity of legal safeguards to prevent abuse.

“Nigeria” can hardly be effectively policed by one national police. We fully support the constitutional amendment providing for state police,” Mr Os”Gwe said. However, he cautioned, “We must ensure we do not create a monster. The right legal framework must guarantee accountability and prevent oppression.”

He pledged the NBA’s support to assisting the committee in crafting legislation that balances security needs with the protection of citizens’ rights.

Also present at the inauguration were the Attorneys-General and Commissioners for Justice of Plateau, Lagos, and Ondo States, as well as representatives of the Inspector General of Police, the National Security Adviser, and other senior government officials.