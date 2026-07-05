The Cape Verde national football team returned home to a hero’s welcome on Sunday, with tens of thousands of jubilant supporters turning the country’s capital, Praia, into a carnival after the Blue Sharks’ historic FIFA World Cup campaign.

Despite their heartbreaking elimination at the hands of reigning champions Argentina, the players were greeted by ecstatic fans who packed the airport grounds, singing, dancing, beating drums, chanting, and waving Cape Verdean flags in celebration of a team that exceeded expectations on the global stage.

The emotional homecoming came just days after Cape Verde bowed out of the tournament following a thrilling encounter with Argentina and coincided with the country’s Independence Day celebrations, marking 51 years since the end of Portuguese colonial rule.

Vozinha relishes emotional reception

Goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding performances earned worldwide admiration during the tournament, described the reception as a special moment for both the players and the nation.

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“It is a very great moment for us to be here with our people,” said Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar José Évora Dias, as he addressed supporters.

“We wanted something bigger, but we didn’t go through to the next stage. Now we enjoy the moment and celebrate with our people.”

The airport was transformed into a sea of blue as fans repeatedly chanted Vozinha’s name alongside those of other stars, including centre-back Pico Lopes. Amid the celebrations, players took turns signing supporters’ football shirts and posing for photographs.

One fan told the BBC she attended the homecoming to express her gratitude to the squad for inspiring the nation.

Cape Verde entered the World Cup as the tournament’s second-smallest nation and made their debut on football’s biggest stage. Yet, the Blue Sharks proved they belonged among the world’s elite, holding their own against traditional powerhouses such as Spain, Uruguay and eventual champions Argentina.

A World Cup campaign to remember

Ranked 67th in the world before the tournament, Cape Verde defied expectations throughout the competition.

Three hard-earned group stage draws, including a memorable goalless draw against European champions Spain in their opening fixture, secured a historic place in the knockout rounds and set up a daunting clash with Argentina.

Against Lionel Messi and his teammates, Cape Verde produced one of the tournament’s most courageous performances.

The South Americans took the lead through Messi before the Blue Sharks fought back to level the score at 1-1 and force extra time.

Argentina regained the advantage, but Cape Verde responded once again through a stunning strike from Sidny Lopes Cabral, making it 2-2.

With the match seemingly heading towards a dramatic penalty shootout, heartbreak struck when Cristian Romero’s header took a cruel deflection off Diney Borges and found the net, sending Argentina through while ending Cape Verde’s remarkable World Cup journey.

Bubista: ‘We made history’

Despite the painful exit, head coach Pedro Leitão Brito, popularly known as Bubista, said his players had given the nation every reason to celebrate.

“We showed that we may be a small country, but we can play against the best teams in the world,” he said.

“That’s a reason for pride. We made history for our country. They can be proud of representing our country.”

Although their fairytale campaign ended just short of the last four, Cape Verde’s exploits captured the imagination of football fans around the world and cemented the Blue Sharks’ place in the country’s sporting history.

For many supporters gathered in Praia on Sunday, the celebrations were not about defeat but about a team that dared to dream, challenged some of the world’s biggest names in football, and returned home as national heroes.