Nigeria international Igoh Ogbu has undergone successful surgery after suffering a torn Achilles tendon while on duty with the Super Eagles during the June international break.

The 26-year-old defender sustained the injury while representing Nigeria, with medical examinations later confirming the severity of the setback. Ogbu subsequently underwent surgery at the Central Military Hospital in Střešovice, with Czech champions Slavia Prague confirming that the procedure was successful.

In an official statement, the club revealed that the former Lillestrøm centre-back is expected to be sidelined for approximately three months as he begins his rehabilitation programme.

“During the international break, Igoh Ogbu tore his Achilles tendon. In recent days, he underwent surgery at the Central Military Hospital in Střešovice, which went well.

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“The Slavia defender will be out of training for approximately three months.

“Get well soon, you’ll come back stronger, Igy!”

The injury comes at a difficult time for Ogbu, who has become an increasingly important figure under Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. Since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the defender has started five consecutive matches for Nigeria and played a key role in helping goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo keep back-to-back clean sheets.

The setback also adds to Ogbu’s recent injury frustrations. Last season, fitness problems limited him to just nine league starts as Slavia Prague went on to win the League title.

If his recovery progresses as expected, Ogbu is likely to miss the opening two months of the new season before returning to action for club and country.