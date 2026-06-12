Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State says his administration has completed 127km of roads across the state without fanfare.

Mr Otu made the disclosure at a thanksgiving service to mark the 2026 Democratic Day celebration on Friday in Calabar.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, Mr Otu said the projects reflected his administration’s commitment to service delivery, and were not meant for publicity.

“We have completed 127km of road without cutting a ribbon; the roads are serving the interests of our people, that’s our concern,” he said.

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He further said that Cross River had become one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria through sustained investments in security.

According to him, the government adopted both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to tackle criminal activities across the state.

“171 suspected criminals recently surrendered to security agencies after sustained pressure from government-backed security operations.”

He commended security agencies for their collaboration and dedication in maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of Cross River people.

Governor Otu described democracy as a government driven by the people and urged citizens to continue supporting responsible leadership.

He used the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Moshood Abiola and others who made sacrifices for Nigeria’s democratic development.

In a sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Calabar Diocese, Nneoyi Egbe, urged public office holders to serve the society with gratitude, humility and accountability.

Mr Egbe called for greater transparency in governance and regular publication of budget performance reports to strengthen public trust.

On his part, Erasmus Ekpang, the commissioner for information in Cross River, described Nigeria’s 27 years of uninterrupted democracy as evidence of steady progress.

He said that despite its flaws, democracy remained preferable to military rule and urged the citizenry always to support the leadership to ensure better service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was also a special Jumat Service to commemorate the 2026 Democracy Day in Cross River.