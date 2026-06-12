The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, says he and the NDC’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, initially offered activist Aisha Yesufu a House of Representatives ticket, but she rejected it.

Mr Dickson disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja amid controversy surrounding the party’s senatorial primaries for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) District.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ms Yesufu was an aspirant for the FCT Senatorial District primaries of the NDC which she alleged were manipulated against her.

But speaking during the press conference shortly after the NDC’s stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, Mr Dickson stressed that Ms Yesufu declined the House of Representatives ticket offered to her despite intense competition for the ticket.

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“Do you know that Peter Obi and myself offered Aisha(Yesufu) House of Reps? You, the public, you don’t know. And she turned it down,” he said.

The national leader added: “House of Representatives (ticket) that people are fighting for. But she’s too big.”

Mr Dickson did not mention when the House of Representatives ticket was offered to Ms Yesufu and for which federal constituency in the FCT.

The national leader said although he was aware of Ms Yesufu’s criticism of the NDC and the party’s leaders, she remains a member of the party.

He, however, suggested that Ms Yesufu and others who believe in the presidency of Mr Obi should fight to build the party, not to destabilise it by attacking party’s leaders.

“Anybody who believes in (Peter) Obi becoming president should not be talking down on the NDC or the leadership. You’re hurting yourself,” he said in a veiled reference to Ms Yesufu who is an ally of Mr Obi.