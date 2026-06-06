Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of highly rated Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from Swedish side AIK Stockholm on a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2031.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, but Brighton confirmed that the move will become official when the transfer window reopens, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

Yohanna, who turns 19 later this month, had attracted interest from several clubs following his impressive performances in Sweden’s top division.

Sky Sports had earlier reported that Newcastle United joined Brighton in the race for the Nigerian youngster, but the Seagulls ultimately secured his signature.

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Brighton believe the teenager is one of the most exciting young talents in European football after his breakthrough campaign with AIK.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler expressed his excitement over the signing, highlighting the winger’s attacking qualities.

“I’m looking forward to working with Zadok. Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third,” Hürzeler was quoted as saying.

The move represents another major step in Yohanna’s rapid rise since joining AIK, where he quickly established himself as an important member of the first team.

Debut for Nigeria delayed

Only weeks ago, the winger earned his first invitation to Nigeria’s senior national team for the Unity Cup in London. However, AIK blocked his release, citing rehabilitation concerns and his importance to the team’s sporting objectives.

In a statement at the time, the Swedish club explained that Yohanna was in the final stages of his recovery programme and needed to remain in Sweden rather than join the Super Eagles camp.

The decision was a setback for Nigeria coach Éric Chelle, who had hoped to assess the youngster as part of efforts to strengthen the Super Eagles’ attacking options ahead of future international competitions.

Yohanna’s move to Brighton now offers him the opportunity to continue his development in one of the world’s most competitive leagues.

His arrival also adds another Nigerian talent to the growing list of players making their mark in the English Premier League.