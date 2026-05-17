Maduka Okoye has received strong backing from Kosta Runjaic, with the Udinese Calcio manager describing the Nigerian goalkeeper as one of the key pillars behind the club’s defensive stability this season.

The Super Eagles shot-stopper has rebuilt both his confidence and reputation in Italy following a turbulent spell in England with Watford, emerging as one of Udinese’s standout performers during the current Serie A campaign.

Okoye has registered 10 clean sheets in the league this season and continues to play a major role in Udinese’s push for a strong finish to the campaign.

Speaking ahead of Udinese’s clash against U.S. Cremonese, Runjaic praised the Nigerian goalkeeper’s maturity, composure and mental growth after overcoming one of the most difficult periods of his career.

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Runjaic applauds Okoye’s growth and leadership

The German tactician admitted that Okoye’s development this season has been evident both on and off the pitch, particularly in how the goalkeeper now handles pressure situations during games.

“Okoye’s evolution is clear for all to see. He’s crucial for our defence,” Runjaic told Udinese’s official website.

“He has interpreted key moments well and kept us in the game several times.”

Runjaic also expressed satisfaction with Okoye’s consistency and professionalism after a challenging beginning to the season.

The Nigerian goalkeeper started the campaign under difficult circumstances following his suspension linked to a sports betting investigation, which kept him sidelined and disrupted his preparation.

Despite those setbacks, the Udinese manager revealed that Okoye remained committed to improving himself physically and mentally.

“I’m very happy with the level he’s performing at. We know how his season started; it’s not easy to prepare without being able to play, but he’s worked hard on himself,” Runjaic said.

Udinese backed Okoye through a difficult period

Runjaic further disclosed that the club invested heavily in helping the Nigerian international rediscover stability and confidence during the difficult period.

According to the Udinese boss, sporting director Gökhan İnler maintained regular conversations with Okoye, while the club’s goalkeeping department also continued intensive work behind the scenes.

“Overall, we’re working hard with him; İnler talks to him often, the goalkeeping coaches work hard with him; he’s maturing,” he explained.

“Every player needs a different period to mature and reach their level. Now he’s playing calmly, focused, and always mentally present, both in matches and in training.”

Runjaic admitted he is now finally seeing the version of Okoye he always expected when the club brought him in.

“I’m seeing the Maduka I want to see, and I hope he puts in two great performances in his last two games as well,” he added.

From Watford’s struggles to Serie A redemption

Okoye’s resurgence represents a significant turnaround after a difficult spell at Watford, where inconsistency, injuries and limited opportunities affected his development following his move from Sparta Rotterdam.

His transfer to Udinese initially arrived with limited expectations, but the 25-year-old has gradually established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Serie A this season.

The Nigerian international was also recently cleared after an Italian court permanently dropped the betting-related fraud investigation hanging over him, bringing an end to months of uncertainty surrounding his future.

Runjaic believes the goalkeeper deserves enormous credit for his response to adversity.

“If his stats are good, the whole team’s are good too. I’m happy with the moment he’s going through; he’s a good guy, calm, introverted, and he’s also worked hard on his past,” the Udinese manager said.

“We’re talking about young players; mistakes happen at this age. We continued to support him, and then he was able to get out of a tough situation on his own.

“It was a complicated situation, but he’s providing excellent performances. He’s doing very well and must continue like this.”

With Udinese preparing for the closing stages of the season, Okoye’s strong performances have not only strengthened his standing at club level but also boosted his importance within the Super Eagles setup ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international assignments.