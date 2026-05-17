The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its House of Representatives primaries in nine of the 10 federal constituencies in Borno State, largely driven by consensual agreements, direct primaries, and unopposed voice affirmations.

However, the smooth run was halted in the Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency, where the process was declared inconclusive after an aspirant, Audu Zali, filed a petition.

The internal party election, which took place across the state’s local government areas and 312 electoral wards, was supervised by a seven-man committee deployed by the APC National Working Committee (NWC), led by its Chairman and Returning Officer, Jones Erue, and Committee Secretary, Mobolaji Omobowale.

The Askira-Uba/Hawul Deadlock

While party leaders celebrated peaceful turnouts in other parts of Borno, tensions rose in the Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency.

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Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Maiduguri, the committee chairman, Mr Erue, stated that specific complaints from one of the contenders, Mr Zali, necessitated suspending the final decision for that constituency.

Mr Erue said the committee would not declare any results for the constituency until the official review of the party’s Appeals Committee is processed and filed.

As a result, the candidate slot for the federal constituency officially remains vacant.

“The House of Representatives primary elections were successfully conducted and concluded across nine out of ten federal constituencies in a peaceful, transparent, and highly commendable manner.

“However, at the Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency, complaints were received from one of the aspirants, Comrade Audu Garba Zali. Therefore, our committee shall wait for the report of the Appeals Committee before results are announced,” Mr Erue stated.

Consensus, affirmations, and competitive votes

The committee revealed that the ruling party employed a blend of selection methodologies allowed under Article 20 of the APC Constitution and Sections 84, 86, and 87 of the Electoral Act.

This approach saw candidates emerge through consensus arrangements and voice affirmations across seven constituencies, while two federal constituencies went through competitive direct polling.

In the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) Federal Constituency, the incumbent lawmaker, Abdulkadir Rahis, comfortably clinched the party’s ticket after polling 38,576 votes.

Similarly, in the Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge Federal Constituency, Mustapha Abdullahi secured a clear mandate, polling 20,509 votes.

Furthermore, two heavyweights advanced unopposed.

In the Biu/Bayo/Kwaya Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency, the influential federal lawmaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Aliyu, sailed through via affirmation.

In a similar vein, Bukar Talba secured the ticket unopposed to represent the Marte/Monguno/Nganzai Federal Constituency.

Consensus candidates were also successfully affirmed for five other key constituencies, including Kaumi Zulum—a brother of Governor Babagana Zulum—who secured the APC ticket for the Dikwa/Konduga/Mafa Federal Constituency.

The four other winners are Fati Monguno for Mobbar/Guzama/Abadam/Kukawa, Usman Zana for Magumeri/Kaga/Gubio, Ahmed Jaha for Gwoza/Chibok/Damboa, and Satomi Ahmed for Jere.

Process certified free and fair

The panel said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security officials monitored the processes.

“The committee is fully satisfied that the entire exercise was conducted in strict compliance with the Electoral Act, the Constitution of the Party, and approved guidelines. The process was adjudged to be free, fair, credible, transparent, and generally acceptable across the state,” the committee concluded.