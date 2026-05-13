Maduka Okoye has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an Italian court permanently dropped the betting-related fraud investigation involving the Super Eagles goalkeeper, ending months of uncertainty surrounding the Udinese Calcio shot-stopper.

The Nigerian international, who has enjoyed an impressive season in Serie A, had previously been investigated in connection with an alleged betting scandal that temporarily disrupted his campaign in Italy.

The case had cast doubt on the future of the 26-year-old goalkeeper, despite his growing importance at Udinese and within the Nigerian national team setup.

Okoye was sidelined for six league matches earlier in the season, missing fixtures against Hellas Verona F.C., Inter Milan, Pisa S.C., AC Milan, U.S. Sassuolo Calcio, and Cagliari Calcio.

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Although he returned to action in October, the aggravated fraud investigation linked to the betting allegations continued hanging over the player.

Court ruling brings major relief for Udinese star

However, according to the Udine-based Italian newspaper Messaggero Veneto, the matter has now been brought to a close after betting operator Snaitech formally withdrew its complaint.

During a pre-trial hearing at the Udine court, Judge Paolo Lauteri accepted the withdrawal and ruled that there was no longer any case to answer, effectively terminating the proceedings against the Nigerian goalkeeper.

The decision now comes as a huge relief for both Okoye and Udinese following months of legal uncertainty.

The ruling also removes a major distraction for the goalkeeper as the Serie A season approaches its conclusion.

Okoye rediscovers top form in Serie A

Since returning to action, the former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper has rediscovered his best form and established himself as one of Udinese’s standout performers this season.

Okoye has kept 10 clean sheets in 28 Serie A appearances, playing a major role in Udinese’s strong defensive displays throughout the campaign.

His performances have also strengthened his claims for Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper spot ahead of upcoming international competitions and World Cup qualifying assignments.

The Super Eagles star has faced a difficult journey over the last few years, battling injuries, criticism and inconsistent form since initially breaking into the Nigerian national team setup.

After emerging as one of Nigeria’s brightest goalkeeping prospects during his time in the Netherlands, Okoye endured a challenging spell at Watford F.C. before eventually rebuilding his career in Italy.

His resurgence at Udinese has now restored confidence in his abilities at both the club and international levels.

For Okoye, the court ruling not only clears his name but also allows him to fully focus on continuing his impressive resurgence in European football.