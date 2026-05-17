Championship winners, Coventry City, have confirmed that Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka could remain at the club permanently following their long-awaited return to the English Premier League after 25 years away.

The Sky Blues officially announced their retained and released list for the conclusion of the 2025/2026 season, with Onyeka’s situation among the biggest talking points after an impressive loan spell during the second half of the campaign.

Coventry sealed promotion back to the Premier League after securing a decisive 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Matchday 43, sparking celebrations across the club as they completed a remarkable rise under manager Frank Lampard.

Now preparing for life back in England’s top flight, Coventry have begun shaping their squad for next season, and Onyeka appears firmly part of those plans.

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Coventry confirm permanent Onyeka option

In a statement released on the club’s official website, Coventry confirmed they possess the option to complete a permanent transfer for Onyeka once his current loan agreement expires on 1 July.

The Nigerian international joined the Sky Blues from Brentford on transfer deadline day during the winter window, with the deal reportedly including an obligation to buy if Coventry secured Premier League promotion.

Having now achieved that objective, the club are expected to make a final decision regarding the midfielder’s long-term future in the coming weeks.

The former FC Midtjylland star featured 14 times during his short spell with Coventry, contributing one goal and one assist as the club successfully pushed for automatic promotion.

Known for his energy, ball-winning ability and tactical discipline, Onyeka quickly became an important figure in Coventry’s midfield setup during the decisive final stretch of the season.

Onyeka eyes Premier League return

For Onyeka, the development presents another opportunity to establish himself consistently in the Premier League after previous spells with Brentford.

The midfielder initially joined Brentford in 2021 following an outstanding period in Denmark, where he won league titles and developed into one of Nigeria’s most dependable midfielders.

Although he showed flashes of quality in the Premier League with Brentford, injuries and managerial changes affected his consistency before the temporary move to Coventry revived his momentum.

The Super Eagles midfielder also remains an important figure for Nigeria’s national team setup, with his aggressive pressing style and work rate continuing to make him valuable in midfield battles.

Coventry’s promotion could therefore offer Onyeka a fresh platform to relaunch his Premier League career at a club where he already appears trusted and appreciated.

Joshua Toluwaloju set to leave Coventry

Meanwhile, Coventry also confirmed that young Nigerian prospect Joshua Toluwaloju will depart the club after being informed that his scholarship will not be extended beyond 15 January, 2027.

The announcement forms part of a wider squad restructuring process as Coventry prepare for the demands of Premier League football next season.

After decades away from England’s elite division, the Sky Blues now face the difficult challenge of building a squad capable of surviving at the highest level, and decisions surrounding players like Onyeka could prove crucial in determining how competitive they become upon their return.