Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho played a key role as Celtic F.C. dramatically snatched the Scottish Premiership title from Heart of Midlothian F.C. with a breathtaking late comeback 3-1 victory at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Iheanacho was introduced at half-time for Sebastian Tounekti as Celtic fought back from the brink of losing the league crown in one of the most dramatic finales in recent Scottish football history.

Hearts arrived in Glasgow knowing a draw would secure their first league title since 1960 and end the long-standing dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scottish football.

The visitors appeared on course for a historic triumph after captain Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the lead in the 43rd minute.

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However, Celtic responded before the interval after Alexandros Kyziridis was penalised for handball inside the penalty area. Arne Engels converted the resulting spot-kick to level the contest and keep Celtic’s title hopes alive.

The tension intensified after the restart as Celtic relentlessly searched for the goal that would swing the title race back in their favour. Iheanacho had his moment during Celtic’s sustained second-half pressure, but he could not find the back of the net.

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With Hearts desperately defending and the clock ticking down, Celtic finally broke through in the 87th minute when Daizen Maeda found the decisive goal after an anxious VAR review initially raised offside concerns.

As Hearts pushed forward in search of a dramatic equaliser, goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow joined a late corner, only for Celtic to break away and seal victory in stoppage time through Callum Osmand.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations as supporters flooded the pitch to celebrate Celtic’s latest league triumph under manager Martin O’Neill.

For Iheanacho, the title victory capped a remarkable late-season contribution after the Nigerian forward played an influential role in Celtic’s dramatic charge towards another Scottish Premiership crown.