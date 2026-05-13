Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has urged compatriot Victor Osimhen to seriously consider a move to Real Madrid C.F amid growing speculation surrounding the striker’s future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen’s future has once again become one of the major talking points in European football following another sensational season with Galatasaray S.K.

The Nigerian striker initially joined the Turkish giants on loan in 2024 before Galatasaray made the move permanent in a Turkish-record €75 million deal last summer.

Since arriving in Istanbul, Osimhen has elevated himself into one of Europe’s most dominant forwards, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions while helping Galatasaray secure two league titles and one Turkish Cup crown in just two seasons.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The former S.S.C. Napoli striker also enjoyed a superb UEFA Champions League campaign, scoring seven goals and earning four Player of the Match awards, the highest by any player in the competition this season.

His remarkable form has attracted strong interest from several European heavyweights, including Arsenal F.C., Manchester United F.C, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

John Utaka’s advice: “Football is about winning trophies”

Reports in Spain have also linked Osimhen with a possible move to the Santiago Bernabéu if Portuguese manager José Mourinho returns for another spell at Real Madrid, 13 years after leaving the club.

Speaking during an interview with Brila FM, Utaka admitted he would strongly advise Osimhen to embrace such an opportunity if it materialises.

“If I were Osimhen, I would go because if Mourinho has requested him, it means he really wants him. Osimhen wants to win trophies, and Real Madrid is a perfect fit,” Utaka said.

The former Montpellier HSC forward also stressed that football legacy is ultimately defined by trophies and historic achievements rather than individual accolades.

“Personally, I will plead with Osimhen to leave Galatasaray and go. Football is about winning trophies and creating history.

“If the club he’s going to gives him a better chance to win titles and grow financially, then he should take that opportunity.”

“At the end of the day, people remember trophies and the teams that achieved them more than individual awards.

“That’s why generations still talk about the 1996 Olympics team because success creates history that can never be forgotten.”

Why Real Madrid could be Osimhen’s perfect next step

While the Nigerian has already established himself as a cult hero at Galatasaray, a move to Real Madrid would elevate him to a whole new level of global football prominence.

Real Madrid are also believed to be searching for a long-term natural centre-forward after struggling for consistency in attack over the last two seasons, despite boasting stars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Osimhen’s physicality, movement, aerial dominance and relentless pressing style have made him one of the most complete strikers in Europe, qualities many believe would suit Real Madrid perfectly.

A move to the Spanish giants would also potentially make Osimhen the first Nigerian to play for Real Madrid’s senior team.

Former Super Eagles stars Mutiu Adepoju and Dimeji Lawal previously featured for the club’s Castilla side, but no Nigerian has yet represented the senior team competitively.

For Osimhen, the possibility of finally competing consistently for the UEFA Champions League trophy could also be a decisive factor.

Although the Super Eagles striker has already won domestic league and cup honours in Italy and Turkey, a major European title still remains absent from his growing career résumé.

However, any potential transfer remains far from straightforward.

Galatasaray are reportedly unwilling to lose their star forward and are believed to value him at around €150 million, a figure that could complicate negotiations even for clubs of Real Madrid’s stature.

Osimhen himself has repeatedly expressed his affection for Galatasaray and has built a deep connection with the club’s supporters since arriving in Turkey.

Still, with Europe’s elite clubs continuing to circle and speculation intensifying ahead of the summer window, the possibility of a blockbuster transfer remains very much alive.

And if Real Madrid eventually come calling, it could prove almost impossible for the Nigerian superstar to ignore.