English Premier League leaders Arsenal FC have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The decisive moment came just before half-time, when Bukayo Saka struck from close range to seal a 2-1 aggregate win for Mikel Arteta’s side, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid.

Saka, who captained the side on the night, reacted quickest after Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak parried an effort from Leandro Trossard, calmly slotting home the rebound to send the home crowd into celebration.

The goal proved enough in a tense second half, as Arsenal resisted late pressure from the Spanish side to secure a return to Europe’s biggest club final.

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Saka’s growing Champions League influence

With his match-winning strike, Saka etched his name into Arsenal’s European history. The England international is now the first Arsenal player to score in two different Champions League semi-finals, having also found the net against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous campaign.

His impact at the Emirates Stadium in the competition has been remarkable. Saka now has 14 direct goal involvements in 14 Champions League appearances at the ground, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

The numbers underline his importance to Arteta’s side, particularly on big European nights where he has consistently delivered decisive contributions.

Arsenal hold firm under pressure

After taking the lead, Arsenal were forced to dig deep as Atlético pushed for an equaliser that would have changed the tie.

David Raya produced a crucial save to deny Antoine Griezmann midway through the second half, while the defence, marshalled by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, stood firm against waves of attacks.

Atlético came close on several occasions, with Marcos Llorente and Nahuel Molina creating dangerous moments, but lacked the final touch to break through Arsenal’s disciplined backline.

Arteta introduced fresh legs late on, including Gabriel Martinelli, as the hosts managed the closing stages professionally to see out the narrow victory.

Strong record against Spanish opposition

The result continues Arsenal’s impressive recent run against Spanish teams in the Champions League. The Gunners are now unbeaten in their last eight matches against La Liga opposition in the competition, recording seven wins and one draw.

Only Chelsea FC have enjoyed a longer unbeaten streak against Spanish sides in the modern Champions League era, going 16 games without defeat between 2006 and 2014.

For Arsenal, the statistic reflects both tactical maturity and growing confidence on the European stage.

For Arteta and his players, attention now turns to the final, where they will aim to cap a remarkable campaign with the club’s first Champions League title.