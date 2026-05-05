Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State to respect local government zoning arrangements and embrace consensus-building as the party prepares for forthcoming elections.

The governor made the appeal during a strategic meeting in Abeokuta with House of Representatives and House of Assembly aspirants, alongside party leaders from the state’s 20 local government areas.

Addressing the aspirants, Governor Abiodun stressed that while many party members are qualified to contest, only one candidate can emerge for each position. He urged aspirants to prioritise party unity through dialogue and compromise rather than engage in divisive contests.

He said zoning arrangements across local governments would serve as a guiding framework to promote fairness, equity, and inclusion within the party, adding that grassroots leaders are best positioned to assess aspirants and recommend suitable candidates.

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“I am not a dictator and I have no intention of imposing candidates,” the governor said, noting that decisions would be reached through consultations with stakeholders at the local level.

Abiodun warned that contentious primaries often result in bitterness, financial strain, and internal divisions that could weaken the party’s electoral chances, adding that consensus-building would help strengthen cohesion ahead of the polls.

To ease tensions, the governor pledged to refund nomination form fees to aspirants who do not secure party tickets. He also assured them of compensation and future opportunities within the party.

He further disclosed that several aspirants who stepped down or aligned with party decisions have already been considered for government appointments, describing the move as a way to retain experienced members and discourage anti-party activities.

Drawing from his political journey, Abiodun urged aspirants to remain patient and committed.

“I started contesting in 1993 and only became governor in 2019. If you don’t get it today, you may get it tomorrow,” he said.

He maintained that the incentives were not meant to induce loyalty but to appreciate commitment and strengthen internal cohesion.

Party elders, including Kola Ogunjobi, Olu Agemo, Adekunle Adesina, Gbenga Kaka, and Iyabo Apampa, commended the initiative, describing it as a pragmatic approach to managing internal competition and rewarding loyalty.

Some observers say the move underscores the APC’s strategy in Ogun State to manage internal contestation through consultation, consensus, and strategic appointments as it seeks to maintain unity ahead of the elections.