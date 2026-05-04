Manchester United on Sunday produced a superlative performance to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in one of the English Premiership fixtures for the day, and secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Manchester United’s midfielder Kobie Mainoo scored the winner in the 77th minute of the dramatic class in Old Trafford on Sunday.

United had taken an early lead through Cunha’s sixth minute strike. Michael Carrick’s men doubled the lead in the 14th minute through Benjamin Sesko’s strike.

Liverpool came out stronger in the second half and scored twice in 9 minutes with strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo in 47th and 56th minutes. But Kobbie Mainoo’s 77th minute strike handed all three points.

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The win moved third-place United to 64 points with three games remaining, sealing a Champions League spot for next season after a two-year absence.

Fourth-placed Liverpool are still fighting for a Champions League spot.

With 58 points, Arne Slot’s men are level on points with fifth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand. (Reuters/NAN)