The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has extended the deadline for the purchase of its expression of interest and nomination forms, earlier scheduled to close on 4 May to 7 May.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed said the extension is for three days, while the final date for submission of completed forms remains 9 May.

He advised all interested aspirants to take note of the extension and be guided accordingly.

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The party had on 22 April released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

In the timetable issued by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the party fixed the total cost for its presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N51 million.

It also pegged the cost of nomination form for governorship at N31 million, Senate and House of Representatives at N7 million and N4 million respectively, with the House of Assembly at N3 million.

Female aspirants, according to the timetable, are expected to pay for only expression of interest form, which is fixed at N1 million for each of the positions.