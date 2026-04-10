In a season where resilience has become the currency of survival, Nigerian full-back Felix Agu has thrown his weight behind compatriot Victor Boniface, insisting the striker’s quality remains unquestionable as he begins the long road back from a career-threatening injury.

For Boniface, the 2025–26 campaign has been less about goals and more about grit. A devastating knee injury in January, one that required surgery, did more than halt momentum; it cast a shadow over his entire season and left Werder Bremen grappling with uncertainty in attack.

At the time, there were real fears that the powerful forward could miss the remainder of the campaign. For a team already battling inconsistency in the Bundesliga, losing a player of Boniface’s profile was a blow that cut deeper than numbers on a team sheet; it stripped them of a focal point, a physical presence, and a forward capable of turning moments into match-winning statements.

Months later, the narrative is shifting.

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Boniface is back on the grass.

Not fully unleashed, not yet at full throttle, but present, working, rebuilding. Bremen’s medical and technical teams are taking no chances, carefully managing his reintegration to avoid any relapse. Every sprint is measured, every session deliberate. This is not just about return, it’s about preservation.

And inside that controlled comeback, Agu sees something familiar.

“I’m very happy to see him back here because I get along well with him,” Agu told Deichstube, his words carrying both relief and quiet anticipation.

But beyond friendship, Agu understands the deeper battle: rhythm, sharpness, timing. These are currencies that cannot be rushed.

“I think he still needs a little time to get back into his rhythm,” he admitted.

Yet, for Agu, form may fade, but class doesn’t.

“But we all know his quality,” he stressed.

It is in training, away from the floodlights and fanfare, that Boniface is already reminding teammates of what he brings. Agu paints a vivid picture of a striker dropping deep, turning under pressure, threading passes with precision and intent.

“He may have only shown glimpses of it in matches, but you see it again and again in training. When he drops deep, turns, plays passes, with such timing, such vision! That’s simply an absolute quality!”

That quality is not imagined; it is proven.

Before his move, Boniface was part of the historic Bayer Leverkusen side that won the Bundesliga, playing a role in their title-winning campaign. It is a pedigree Agu is quick to remind doubters of.

“He wasn’t a key player in Leverkusen’s championship-winning team for nothing,” he added.

Now, the question is no longer about talent, but timing.

With Bremen pushing for stability in the closing stretch of the season, Boniface’s return could not be more timely. Agu, however, remains measured in expectation, hopeful, but grounded.

“If Victor can even come close to that level, then he can help us,” he said.

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There is no illusion about the road ahead. Match fitness, confidence, and consistency must all be rebuilt step by step. But in a league where fine margins define outcomes, even a partially restored Boniface could tilt the balance.

“The important thing is that he gets back to the fitness level he needed to be able to help us on the pitch for a while,” Agu concluded.

For Bremen, this is more than just the return of a striker; it is the re-emergence of possibility.

Because in football, as in life, comebacks are never just about returning. They are about reclaiming what once made you fear.