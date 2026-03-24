Victor Osimhen is on the road to recovery after undergoing successful surgery on a fractured right forearm sustained during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg defeat to Liverpool FC.

The Turkish giants confirmed the development in an official statement released on 23 March, noting that the procedure was performed at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital by club doctor Yener İnce following initial medical assessments and X-rays.

Club confirms successful procedure

According to Galatasaray, the surgery was completed without complications, bringing clarity to a situation that had raised concerns following Osimhen’s injury at Anfield.

The club stated:

“In the away match we played against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, our player Victor Osimhen, who was injured and unable to continue the game, underwent a successful operation today at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital performed by our club doctor, Op. Dr Yener İnce.

“We extend our wishes for a speedy recovery to our footballer and hope for his return to the field at the earliest.”

How the injury happened at Anfield

The incident occurred in the first half of the high-intensity clash at Anfield. Osimhen went up for an aerial challenge and collided mid-air with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, who landed awkwardly on the striker’s arm.

Despite visible discomfort, Osimhen showed resilience by continuing to play until half-time, with his forearm heavily strapped. He was eventually withdrawn from the match as a precaution.

Osimhen speaks on injury and recovery

While recovering in Nigeria ahead of the surgery, Osimhen addressed the incident during a livestream with influencer Carter Efe.

He downplayed the severity of the injury, describing it as less serious compared to previous setbacks in his career. The striker also revealed that Konaté reached out to him after the match to check on his condition and clarify the moment of the collision.

Recovery timeline and outlook

The 27-year-old remains optimistic about his return, estimating a recovery period of around four weeks, followed by an additional two weeks to regain full match fitness.

While recovery timelines in football can vary with rehabilitation progress, Osimhen’s outlook suggests a structured return to action in the coming weeks.

A key figure in Galatasaray’s campaign

Before the injury, Osimhen had been in exceptional form, underlining his importance to Galatasaray’s ambitions on both domestic and European fronts.

He had registered 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. In the UEFA Champions League alone, he contributed seven goals and three assists in 10 matches—numbers that highlight his consistency at the highest level.

Osimhen’s injury comes at a crucial stage of the season, with Galatasaray navigating both domestic commitments and European competition. As one of the club’s primary attacking threats, his absence, however temporary, represents a significant blow to their offensive structure.

However, with surgery completed and recovery underway, attention now shifts to rehabilitation and his eventual return, as Galatasaray await the comeback of one of their most decisive players.