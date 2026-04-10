The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed a viral video alleging an ongoing terrorist attack in Abuja, describing the content as misleading and deliberately designed to incite panic among residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement issued on Friday, the Force spokesperson Anthony Placid said there was no record of any such attack in the nation’s capital, stressing that the claims circulating online were “entirely false, misleading, and malicious.”

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the video was fabricated using unrelated footage sourced from online platforms to create a false narrative aimed at undermining public confidence in the security architecture of Abuja.

The police further disclosed that a suspect, identified as Pam Joseph, has been arrested in connection with the creation and dissemination of the video.

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Although PREMIUM TIMES could not locate the suspect’s social media account to verify whether he was the original source of the video, it has since gone viral on X and other social media platforms.

The video, which features a selfie of a young man in what appears to be a developing area, is accompanied by gunfire.

The arrest, the police said, followed credible intelligence and digital forensic investigations linking the suspect to the origin and spread of the content.

“The Force reiterates that while citizens have the right to freedom of expression, such rights do not extend to the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of threatening public peace and national security,” the statement read.

Police, however, warned the public against sharing unverified information, urging citizens to exercise caution and responsibility on digital platforms to avoid causing unnecessary fear or disorder.

The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

This comes amid tension stirred by an advisory issued by the US Department of State, which asked its citizens to leave Nigeria over a “deteriorating security situation.”

The US listed more than 20 states as volatile and further advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to the West African country. However, the Nigerian government has disputed the advisory, urging Nigeria’s partners to ensure balanced, up-to-date reporting that reflects the “progress being made” toward securing Nigeria.