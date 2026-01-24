Nigeria’s Super Eagles stars have wasted no time returning to club duty after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, marking their comebacks with goals and strong performances across Europe on Saturday.

Just a week after battling Egypt in the AFCON third-place match—where Nigeria prevailed on penalties to claim a record-extending ninth bronze medal—several members of the squad were back in action, carrying the same intensity and confidence into domestic football.

In England, Samuel Chukwueze delivered a timely response after a difficult AFCON campaign. The winger, who endured a tough night against Morocco in the semi-final and missed a crucial penalty that denied Nigeria a place in the final, returned with a goal for Fulham in their Premier League clash against Brighton.

Chukwueze came on in the 59th minute and needed just 13 minutes to make his mark, firing Fulham level in the 72nd minute after Brighton had taken the lead. His goal sparked a comeback as the Cottagers went on to secure a 2–1 victory, easing pressure on the forward and underlining his mental strength after AFCON disappointment.

Alex Iwobi also featured for Fulham in the win, continuing his run of consistent performances this season, while defender Calvin Bassey was absent from the matchday squad.

In Spain, Super Eagles striker Akor Adams continued his fine form for Sevilla with a decisive contribution in their 2–1 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao. The Nigerian forward scored from the penalty spot in the 56th minute, sealing the win for Sevilla after the visitors had opened the scoring through Robert Navarro.

The goal was Adams’ fifth of the league season, along with two assists, in what was his 15th appearance for the club. Gerard Fernández had earlier equalised for Sevilla just two minutes after Bilbao’s opener, setting the stage for Adams’ match-winning moment.

His compatriot Chidera Ejuke came on late in the game, replacing Isaac Romero in the 81st minute. It was Ejuke’s 13th appearance for Sevilla this season as he continues to settle into Spanish football.

In Turkey, Victor Osimhen picked up exactly where he left off before AFCON, scoring on his return to the Super Lig as Galatasaray defeated Fatih Karagümrük 3–1 on Saturday evening. The striker, fresh from leading Nigeria’s attack in Morocco, netted Galatasaray’s third goal with a display of trademark composure and power.

Osimhen controlled a precise cross from İlkay Gündoğan before smashing the ball into the roof of the net, sending the home fans into celebration. The goal took his tally to 13 goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season, and marked his fourth goal in his last three league outings.

More importantly, Osimhen has hit a milestone of 50 goals in just 59 appearances for Galatasaray, underscoring his legendary status with the Turkish club.

The former Napoli forward was substituted in the 78th minute, with Galatasaray holding firm afterwards to secure a morale-boosting win ahead of a crucial Champions League clash away to Manchester City.

Osimhen’s impact mirrors the leadership he showed with the Super Eagles in Morocco, where Nigeria combined defensive discipline with attacking firepower to finish third. Despite falling short of the final, the team’s resilience and bronze-medal finish helped restore belief after the heartbreak of the semi-final exit.

Earlier, Paul Onuachu had already set the tone for Nigerian players in Turkey. The towering striker scored the winning goal as Trabzonspor defeated Kasimpasa 2–1 on Friday night, coming off the bench shortly after returning from AFCON.

Onuachu replaced his compatriot Kazeem Olaigbe after the break and struck six minutes later, taking his season tally to 12 goals across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm.

The immediate impact of Nigeria’s AFCON returnees underlines the growing influence of Super Eagles players across Europe. From England to Spain and Turkey, their performances reflect both individual quality and the confidence gained from competing at the highest level on the continent.