Rivers United picked up their first point of the CAF Champions League group stage after playing out a 0–0 draw with Zambia’s Power Dynamos in their Matchday Three fixture in Ndola on Saturday.

The result offered little relief for both sides, who entered the encounter seeking a turnaround after losing their opening two matches in Group A. While the stalemate did not significantly alter the group standings, it kept qualification hopes alive for the Nigerian flagbearers as the competition reached its halfway stage.

Rivers United approached the game with confidence despite playing away from home, showing greater organisation and defensive discipline than in their previous outings. Power Dynamos, backed by home support, enjoyed periods of pressure but struggled to break down a compact Rivers United backline.

The contest was evenly balanced, with both teams showing urgency but lacking sharpness in the final third. Clear scoring chances were limited, and goalkeepers on both sides were rarely tested in a match shaped largely by tactical caution and physical battles in midfield.

Second-half substitutions injected fresh energy, but neither side could find the decisive moment needed to claim all three points. As the game wore on, the focus shifted towards avoiding defeat rather than pushing recklessly for a winner.

For Rivers United, the draw brings an end to their losing run in the group and provides a platform to build on as the CAF Champions League campaign continues. For Power Dynamos, it was a missed opportunity to make home advantage count.

Both teams will now turn their attention to Matchday Four, aware that victories will be required to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.