Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has praised the Nigerian Army for its steady efforts in maintaining internal security and peaceful coexistence in the northeast state

Mr Mohammed made the commendation on Saturday during the 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA). The event was organised by the 33 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Shadawanka Barracks in Bauchi.

The governor who was represented by his chief security adviser, Sani Mohammed, a retired deputy inspector general of police, described WASA as a cherished military tradition that promotes unity, discipline, and camaraderie among officers and their families.

He remarked that the event would strengthen civil-military relations and boost troops’ morale, praised officers and soldiers for their professionalism, sacrifices, and operational successes across the state. He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in ensuring lasting peace in all parts of the state.

While stressing that peace and security are top priorities of his government, the governor specifically commended the 33 Brigade for its vital role in maintaining law and order. He urged the personnel to remain focused, resilient, and patriotic in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The brigade commander, Uchechukwu Simon, a brigadier general, earlier in his speech assured residents of Bauchi State of the army’s resolve to sustain peace and security across the state. He emphasised that tackling insecurity required collective efforts and strong cooperation between citizens and the security agencies.

“Tackling the security situation requires the support and cooperation of everyone.

“While we will not relent in our efforts, the assistance of the public is crucial in ridding the state of criminals,” the commander said.

Mr Simon described WASA as a significant tradition that celebrates the Nigerian Army’s shared identity, cultural heritage, and collective achievements.

He thanked the governor and the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu a Lieutenant General, for their support and leadership.

The event featured highlights such as cultural displays, a tug-of-war competition, award presentations to outstanding personnel, and the lowering of flags to mark the conclusion of the year’s activities. It climaxed with a bonfire, symbolising unity and strengthening the bond of brotherhood among personnel and their families.

