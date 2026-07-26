President Bola Tinubu has appointed Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

This was contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Mr Olanrewaju-Smart replaced Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who had resigned from the position to contest an elective office in his home state.

The statement described Mr Olanrewaju-Smart as a scholar and public policy expert, with a PhD in Educational Management from Lead City University and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

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“He is an Edward Mason Fellow in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and a LEAPS Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“He also holds a professional diploma in Public Relations from the London School of Public Relations and was a Policy Fellow at Quantum Alliance AI, United States.

His legislative career spans roles as Research and Media Assistant to the Minority and Majority Leaders of the House during the 7th and 8th Assemblies.

“He later served as Special Adviser, Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff to the Speaker during the 9th and 10th Assemblies,” it said.

Mr Onanuga said that Mr Olanrewaju-Smart joined the presidency in October 2023 as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Inter-governmental Affairs.

He said the appointee’s public policy research contributed to landmark legislation, including the Interest-Free Student Loan Act.

Mr Onanuga quoted Tinubu as expressing confidence that Olanrewaju-Smart would strengthen legislative coordination and relations between the presidency, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and the House of Representatives.

The appointment, according to the statement, takes immediate effect.

(NAN)