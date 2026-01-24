A fire break out in a building at Alaba Suru, just past Eleganza towards Mile 2, around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said.

According to a post on X on Saturday, LASTMA officers immediately contacted the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and began assessing the fire’s impact on traffic and the safety of other road users.

It said officers were on the scene managing traffic and ensuring motorists and pedestrians stay safe.

The extent of property damage and any casualties has not been confirmed.

The incident was the first late-night fire in the Mile 2 corridor.

[9:05p.m.] #Alaba #Mile2 #IncidentReport #FireIncident A fire has broken out in one of the buildings at Alaba Suru just after Eleganza inwards Mile 2. The Fire service has been contacted by our Men who have also started assessing the situation’s effect on traffic and the… pic.twitter.com/fWyd5s4tN4 — LASTMA (@followlastma) January 24, 2026

LASTMA and the fire service recently prevented a major disaster when a diesel tanker overturned on Liverpool Bridge, spilling fuel and prompting evacuation to avoid a fire.

In December 2025, a fire at Berger Trailer Park near Mile 2 destroyed trailers and containerised stalls, forcing emergency crews to contain the blaze while managing heavy traffic.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in October 2025 that fire gutted part of Alaba International Market, destroying multiple shops and prompting a swift firefighting response. These incidents highlight the persistent fire risks in busy commercial districts and the need for coordinated emergency responses.

LASTMA continues to urge calm as crews work to control the fire and maintain traffic flow along the busy Mile 2 corridor.