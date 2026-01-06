Mozambique head coach Chiquinho Conde admitted his team were outplayed following a crushing 0-4 loss to Nigeria, describing the encounter as one of the toughest of his coaching career.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles mowed down Mozambique with a master class performance underpinned by purpose, direction, urgency, and clinical delivery in Fès on Monday.

Victory for Nigeria on the night meant the Super Eagles reached the quarter-finals of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“It was an extremely difficult match. We expected challenges, but not of this magnitude against such a strong and organised Nigerian side,” Conde said.

He explained that Mozambique struggled early, failing to maintain possession or dictate play as Nigeria applied sustained attacking pressure.

“From the opening minutes, we could not impose our game. Players meant to control the match did not perform at their usual level,” he said.

Conde praised Nigeria’s tactical discipline and clinical finishing, noting their ability to capitalise on mistakes.

“I congratulate Nigeria. They showed full strength, maturity and efficiency throughout the game,” the coach said.

In spite of the heavy defeat, Conde said the experience would help his team’s long-term development.

“These are lessons we must learn from. We are still growing, and matches like this reveal our weaknesses,” he added.

The Mozambique coach reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding the squad ahead of future competitions.

“We will analyse this result, correct our errors and come back stronger. This is part of our journey,” Conde said.

(NAN)