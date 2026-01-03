Senegal became the first team to reach the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after fighting back from an early setback to defeat Sudan 3–1 in Tangier, Morocco.

The Teranga Lions were stunned just six minutes into the contest when Aamir Abdallah gave Sudan a shock lead, curling a fine effort into the far corner after creating space away from Ismail Jakobs.

It was a rare moment of vulnerability for Senegal, who arrived at the knockout stage unbeaten and as one of the tournament favourites.

The defending champions responded with urgency and control. Ismaïla Sarr tested Sudan goalkeeper Monged Elneel early, while Sadio Mané fired over as Senegal pushed for an equaliser. Sudan, however, remained competitive, with Mohamed Eisa forcing Édouard Mendy into a save as the underdogs briefly threatened to extend their lead.

Pape Gueye eventually provided the breakthrough. After seeing an earlier effort saved, the midfielder struck decisively from the edge of the box to draw Senegal level. The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Senegal’s favour, even though VAR ruled out a penalty claim and an offside goal for Sarr.

Gueye struck again in stoppage time, finishing clinically to complete his brace and send Senegal into the break with a 2–1 lead. It was a decisive spell that underlined Senegal’s experience and composure in high-pressure moments.

Sudan attempted to regain control at the start of the second half, but their hopes faded as Senegal tightened their grip.

The setback of Mustafa Karshom’s injury further weakened Sudan’s resistance. Senegal continued to create chances, and the cushion finally arrived when substitute Ibrahim Mbaye raced onto Mané’s through ball and beat Elneel at the near post to make it 3–1.

The victory extended Senegal’s unbeaten run against Sudan to eight matches and marked their ninth consecutive competitive game without defeat.

They now await either Mali or Tunisia in the quarter-finals, while Sudan exit the tournament after another spirited display that ultimately fell short.