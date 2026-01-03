The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a woman and her son for allegedly attempting to use a 10-year-old for money ritual.

The command’s Spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, who said this on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested in Ile-Oluji.

He said the woman, simply identified as Maria (53) and Adewale (28) were in the process of killing the boy for a ritual when they were intercepted and the boy rescued.

He the incident occured on Saturday, 27 December 2025, adding that the victim was taken to a hospital for medical attention,

Mr Abayomi explained that the breakthrough followed a credible intelligence received by operatives of the SWAT Tactical Team.

‎”Acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported a suspected ritual activity in Ile-Oluji, the operatives swiftly swung into action,” he said.

‎”The operation led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Maria (female, 53 years) and Adewale (male, 28 years), while a10-year-old boy who was allegedly intended to be used for a ritual was successfully rescued.

‎”Preliminary investigations revealed that Maria conspired with her son, Adewale, to engage the services of an herbalist to use the victim for money ritual.

‎”The suspects are currently in police custody, where they reportedly confessed to the crime. They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

‎Commending the operatives for their swift response and professional conduct, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Adebowale Lawal, emphasised the critical role of intelligence-led policing in proactive crime prevention.

‎He reassured residents of the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the State.

‎Mr Lawal advised mothers to refrain from engaging in nefarious acts and instead serve as positive role models to their children.

‎He also warned parents to discourage their children from the “get-rich-quick” syndrome and to instill the values of hard work and integrity in them, noting that through diligence and perseverance, they could achieve their aspirations in life.

‎He also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, as collective responsibility remains vital to the attainment of a safer society.

‎In July last year, Orowole Laughter, a 17-year-old student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), was kidnapped for ritual purposes, but was lucky to have been rescued by the police.

‎She was reportedly taken to a shrine in Ilesha, where incisions were made on her hand.

‎A student accomplice and the shrine custodian were arrested, and a white cloth used for the ritual was recovered.

