The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a woman and her son for allegedly attempting to use a 10-year-old for money ritual.
The command’s Spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, who said this on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested in Ile-Oluji.
He said the woman, simply identified as Maria (53) and Adewale (28) were in the process of killing the boy for a ritual when they were intercepted and the boy rescued.
He the incident occured on Saturday, 27 December 2025, adding that the victim was taken to a hospital for medical attention,
Mr Abayomi explained that the breakthrough followed a credible intelligence received by operatives of the SWAT Tactical Team.
”Acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported a suspected ritual activity in Ile-Oluji, the operatives swiftly swung into action,” he said.
”The operation led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Maria (female, 53 years) and Adewale (male, 28 years), while a10-year-old boy who was allegedly intended to be used for a ritual was successfully rescued.
”Preliminary investigations revealed that Maria conspired with her son, Adewale, to engage the services of an herbalist to use the victim for money ritual.
”The suspects are currently in police custody, where they reportedly confessed to the crime. They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”
Commending the operatives for their swift response and professional conduct, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Adebowale Lawal, emphasised the critical role of intelligence-led policing in proactive crime prevention.
He reassured residents of the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the State.
Mr Lawal advised mothers to refrain from engaging in nefarious acts and instead serve as positive role models to their children.
He also warned parents to discourage their children from the “get-rich-quick” syndrome and to instill the values of hard work and integrity in them, noting that through diligence and perseverance, they could achieve their aspirations in life.
He also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, as collective responsibility remains vital to the attainment of a safer society.
In July last year, Orowole Laughter, a 17-year-old student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), was kidnapped for ritual purposes, but was lucky to have been rescued by the police.
She was reportedly taken to a shrine in Ilesha, where incisions were made on her hand.
A student accomplice and the shrine custodian were arrested, and a white cloth used for the ritual was recovered.