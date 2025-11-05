Arsenal and Liverpool enjoyed memorable nights in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, claiming statement victories that underlined England’s growing dominance in Europe’s elite competition.

While Mikel Arteta’s men swept past Slavia Prague 3-0 to stay level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the League Phase table, Liverpool edged Real Madrid 1-0 at Anfield to record back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

Paris Saint-Germain, however, faltered again, falling 2-1 to Bayern in Paris.

Arsenal kept pace with Bayern Munich after a dominant 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague.

The win moved Mikel Arteta’s side level on 12 points with the German champions, who stay ahead only on goal difference.

The Gunners were in control from the first whistle, overwhelming their Czech hosts with relentless pressing and precise buildup play.

After winning seven corners in the opening 40 minutes, their persistence paid off when a delivery struck Slavia captain Lukas Povod’s arm.

Bukayo Saka stepped up and confidently buried the penalty to set Arsenal on their way.

Barely a minute into the second half, Mikel Merino doubled the advantage with a beautifully struck volley before heading home his second of the night from a Declan Rice assist.

Rice dictated play from midfield with calm authority, ensuring Arsenal’s grip on the match never loosened.

There was also history at the Eden Arena as 15-year-old Max Dowman became the youngest ever player to appear in the UEFA Champions League, surpassing the previous record held by Nigeria’s Celestine Babayaro — now the fourth youngest in the competition’s history.

At Anfield, Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Real Madrid to climb to sixth on the table with nine points.

Alexis Mac Allister’s powerful header from a Dominik Szoboszlai set-piece settled the contest, marking the Reds’ 300th goal in Champions League history.

Florian Wirtz, starting on the left wing, was electric throughout, creating five chances and linking up impressively with Hugo Ekitike.

The German’s creativity and movement caused persistent problems for Madrid.

Liverpool’s back-to-back clean sheets underline a growing defensive solidity under Arne Slot, whose side has now won consecutive matches for the first time since September.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, delivered a statement performance in London, crushing FC Copenhagen 4-0 despite finishing with ten men. Micky van de Ven’s sensational solo goal — a run from his own half capped by a composed finish — echoed Son Heung-min’s Puskás Award-winning strike from 2019.

Elsewhere, PSG slipped to a 1-2 home defeat against Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-1, and Juventus drew 1-1 with Sporting CP.

After Matchday 4, Bayern and Arsenal sit atop the standings on 12 points each, followed by PSG, Inter, and Real Madrid on nine apiece — setting up a thrilling race toward the knockout rounds.