At a roaring RamsPark in Istanbul, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen reaffirmed his status as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards, scoring twice to inspire Galatasaray to a commanding 3–1 victory over Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The result not only gave the Turkish giants back-to-back European wins, their first such streak in nearly a decade, but also etched Osimhen’s name in club history books, as he became the sole holder of the record for goals in the most consecutive European games for Galatasaray.

The stage and the stakes

Coming into this fixture, Galatasaray had won just one of their previous 18 main-draw European matches, and there was quiet tension in the air despite the usual fireworks at RamsPark.

For Okan Buruk’s men, this wasn’t just about points; it was about restoring belief after their opening-day thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt. For Osimhen, it was about continuing a goal-scoring run that has made him a cult figure among the Galatasaray faithful since arriving permanently from Napoli in August.

And as always, the Nigerian needed little time to deliver.

Osimhen strikes early, sets the tone

The home crowd had barely settled when Mario Lemina split the Bodø/Glimt defence with a clever through ball. Osimhen latched onto it, gliding past his marker before rifling home a low finish to make it 1–0 inside three minutes.

The Nigerian striker’s intensity and relentless pressing immediately unsettled the visitors. He got on the end of Leroy Sané’s inviting crosses twice, but goalkeeper Nikita Haikin denied him both times.

Bodø/Glimt grew into the game but rarely troubled Uğurcan Çakır in the Galatasaray goal, while Osimhen continued to threaten on the break.

He almost doubled his tally when defender Odin Bjørtuft failed to clear a cross from Ismail Jakobs, but Haikin again came to the rescue.

The record-breaking moment

In the 33rd minute, however, there was no saving them.

A loose backpass from Fredrik André Bjørkan fell invitingly to Osimhen, who showed trademark composure, rounding Haikin and slotting into an empty net to make it 2–0.

The brace not only gave Galatasaray breathing room but also marked a historic moment:

Osimhen surpassed Burak Yılmaz’s club scoring record in six consecutive European games, a feat that had stood since 2012.

It was poetic; the former Turkish hero’s record was overtaken by a Super Eagle whose arrival has reignited Galatasaray’s European fire.

Galatasaray in command, Bodø/Glimt overrun

To their credit, Bodø/Glimt responded before halftime, with Jens Petter Hauge and Sondre Brunstad Fet both going close, the latter rattling the post.

After the break, they continued to press, with Bjørkan and Sondre Aukland testing the home defence. But Galatasaray’s counterattacks remained devastating.

When Haitam Aleesami was caught in possession by Osimhen near the edge of the box, the striker unselfishly squared for Yunus Akgün, who slotted home at the second attempt to make it 3–0.

The visitors eventually grabbed a consolation in the 76th minute, as Andreas Helmersen nodded in a Bjørkan cross, but it was too little, too late.

Galatasaray’s dominance was complete; their 21st win in 23 games across all competitions, a run that has restored swagger and belief in Istanbul.

Legacy and continuity

For Osimhen, this was more than another brace. It was a statement of consistency and hunger.

Since joining Galatasaray permanently, he has carried his form from Serie A to European competition with remarkable ease.

He had already scored against Tottenham, AZ Alkmaar, Dynamo Kyiv, Ajax, and Liverpool in his European journey, and Wednesday’s performance only extended that legacy.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker, who scored 37 goals and seven assists in 41 games last season, now stands alone as Galatasaray’s most consistent European marksman.

Looking ahead

The victory lifted Galatasaray to six points from three games, placing them firmly in contention for the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Bodø/Glimt’s unbeaten European run was snapped, leaving them stranded on two points.

From Napoli’s Curva B to Galatasaray’s South Stand, Victor Osimhen has remained a constant, a striker who thrives on noise, pressure, and big nights.

His double against Bodø/Glimt wasn’t just another Champions League performance; it was a reminder of his rise from Lagos streets to European superstardom, a journey now gilded in yellow and red.

As RamsPark roared under the floodlights, one truth became undeniable: Osimhen isn’t just leading Galatasaray’s revival; he’s defining it.